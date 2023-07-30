Will Himawari Uzumaki play a major role after Boruto time skip? Explored

Himawari Uzumaki, Naruto and Hinata's daughter, and Boruto's sister, has become a favorite among Boruto fans even though her role in the storyline has been relatively minor. The reason she has hitherto not taken center stage is simply because of her age.

Himawari is still too young to be a shinobi and learn how to fight. Nevertheless, with the release of chapter 81 on Thursday, August 20, 2023, at 12 am JST, the series is expected to undergo a time skip, and readers will get to see a grown-up Himawari.

At this point, a lot remains uncertain about the extent of Eida's Omnipotence, including its impact on the Uzumaki family. In part 1, it was not revealed whether the shinjutsu would have affected Naruto and Hinata since they were sealed.

Himawari's fate remained unknown as she did not make an appearance in the final chapter. Boruto was not affected by the power but that was only because he is an Otsutsuki.

While fans will be looking forward to seeing the progress Boruto has made during the time skip, there are strong indications that Himawari also has a very important role to play in the story. The manga may finally reveal her latent powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Himawari’s hidden powers might be crucial for Boruto to attain victory

Himawari (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The interest in Himawari's potential was reignited with Kishimoto's hint in chapter 77. In this chapter, Boruto, Sarada, and Sumire were keeping watch on Eida and Daemon while they were at a clothing store. Daemon complained about how there was no one in Konoha with whom he could fight and derive pleasure.

Suddenly, he sensed something and hurried outside, where he encountered Himawari. The young girl was on her way back home after purchasing some bread. Daemon attempted to attack her, but to his surprise, Himawari only cowered.

Daemon did not understand why someone like her did not try to dodge him. It was revealed that Daemon had indeed sensed an intensity from her, but up close, she appeared weak, which further perplexed him.

Himawari's role in Two Blue Vortex will likely be pivotal. A lot will depend on whether she has been affected by Eida's power to rewrite reality or not. If she has, then Kawaki, now recognized as the Hokage's son, might exploit her to defeat Boruto.

However, Omnipotence has its flaws, as seen when Sasuke, despite being affected, managed to detect discrepancies by observing Sarada's reaction. She noted that the young Uzumaki was wearing his headband, and realized that Momoshiki was within Boruto.

Himawari attacking Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

On the other hand, if Himawari is not under Eida's spell, she will most likely want to get stronger in order to help her brother and rescue her parents. The true nature of her powers will be revealed in that case.

It is highly plausible that Himawari will be unaffected by Eida's shinjutsu due to her Otsutsuki lineage. She is a member of the Hyuga clan, which is descended from Hamura Otsutsuki.

In this context, fans will surely remember the meme that Himawari can easily take down everyone in Kishimoto's universe, which originated after the little girl took Naruto out with the Gentle Fist technique. While that episode might have been for comic effect, there might be some truth to it as well.

