Will Horimiya anime get a third installment? Exploring the potential of the series' return

Horimiya, the immensely popular anime series that stole the hearts of viewers with its heartwarming romance, compelling characters, and slice-of-life charm, emerged as a standout sensation during its initial run from January to April 2021.

Adapted from the beloved manga of the same name, this series invites audiences into the blossoming relationship between two high school students, Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura.

While it enchanted fans with its captivating narrative, the burning question on everyone's mind has been the possibility of a third season. However, as of September 2023, no official announcement has been made regarding the anime's third season.

Popular anime Horimiya unlikely to get a season 3

The announce­ment of Horimiya season 3 is yet to be made, and the chances of a new season seem low due­ to limited source material availability. This anime­ is adapted from Hiroki Adachi (HERO) and Daisuke Hagiwara's manga series, which concluded with 16 volumes on March 18, 2021.

The first season of the popular anime covered most of the manga volumes. However, there were certain parts omitted from the adaptation that were later addressed in season 2. It is worth noting that the author of Horimiya released an additional volume titled A Piece of Memories (Volume 17), featuring extra stories not included in volumes 1–16.

After considering various factors, the likelihood of a third installment seems slim. However, there might be a chance for an OVA episode that adapts the four chapters from volume 17. It's worth mentioning that the manga series has been serialized in English by Yen Press, and all 17 volumes are readily available on Amazon. Based on this information, it is unlikely that season 3 is currently in development, and there isn't an official release date.

All you need to know about the first and second seasons of Horimiya

The first season of Horimiya introduced audiences to the captivating pair of Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura. These two high school students lead secret lives, adding an intriguing layer to their characters. With its delightful combination of romance, comedy, and slice-of-life elements, the first season deeply resonated with viewers and left a lasting impact on their hearts. The blossoming relationship between Hori and Miyamura beautifully captures their journey of personal growth while also exploring the challenges they face as individuals.

The second season of Hori and Miyamura's story builds upon the foundation established in the first, delving even deeper into their complex relationship. It took them beyond high school, showcasing their journey into adulthood. The emotional connection between these characters was further strengthened, leaving fans longing for more.

Team behind Horimiya anime

The series' success can be attributed to two key factors: its captivating story and the talented individuals who brought it to life. The anime adaptation, produced by CloverWorks, exemplifies the studio's renowned reputation for delivering exceptional visual and audio quality in anime production. This is evident through their previous acclaimed works, including Spy x Family and The Promised Neverland, solidifying them as a reliable and skilled production team.

Director Masashi Ishihama and writer Takao Yoshioka helmed the direction of the series. Their expertise in capturing the essence of the source material and delivering captivating storytelling contributed significantly to the appeal of Horimiya.

Final Thoughts

While fans remain hopeful for a potential third season, the odds are against it due to limited source material availability. The anime has already covered a significant portion of the manga, reaching a satisfying conclusion. However, there is a glimmer of hope for enthusiasts e­ager to witness more of Hori and Miyamura's adve­ntures in an OVA episode that adapts additional content from Volume 17.

