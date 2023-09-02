Will One Piece Live-Action have a Season 2? Status explained

The live-action adaptation of One Piece is shaping up to be one of Netflix's most ambitious projects to date. Given the franchise's incredible popularity, adapting Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking shonen series into a TV show could have proven a double-edged sword due to the high expectations.

Fans feared that the live-action might fail to epitomize the unique blend of adventure that makes One Piece one of the most appreciated fictional works ever. So far, however, Netflix's show is getting praised for staying true to One Piece's trademark spirit while making the necessary changes to transpose the series on a very different medium.

Besides the showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, a lot of credit for the project's success goes to Eiichiro Oda. In fact, the mangaka fully cooperated with Netflix, working as one of the show's executive producers. As the adaptation only covers a limited portion of the story, the question that naturally arises is: Will the live-action version have a second season?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece live-action series.

Highly-anticipated Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece Live-Action could adapt Baroque Works Saga if continued

The Straw Hats featured in the live-action so far (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

So far, Netflix's One Piece Live-Action consists of eight episodes, which recount the well-known events of the East Blue Saga. As such, the adaptation covers approximately the first 100 chapters of the manga, which the anime version transposes into about 50 episodes.

Considering the first eight episodes of Season 1, it appears evident that, if Netflix follows the same ratio for adapting the rest of the manga (which is now at chapter 1091), the live-action series will easily reach and surpass the number of ten seasons.

Granted, with Season 1 having just been released to the public, it's too early to look so far ahead in the future, but many fans are understandably curious to know what Netflix has in store for the series, especially with regards to a possible Season 2.

While rumors of a script for the second season have yet to be confirmed, there are real chances that the project will go on. Most likely, if Season 1 is successful, the adaptation will continue, covering the subsequent arc of the manga. Netflix is likely waiting for significant feedback from viewers.

With the One Piece franchise featuring the best-selling manga of all time, as well as a highly successful anime and several very popular movies, the fanbase is certainly in high spirits to give Netflix a satisfactory answer in terms of views.

Social media platforms are inundated with posts and comments about the live-action, and numbers are even more impressive as concerns the actual views of the show: at the time of writing this article, One Piece Live-Action ranks as the absolute most popular among all TV shows available on Netflix.

A simply extraordinary result, which raises the chances of the adaptation obtaining a Season 2 announcement very soon. It must be noted that the One Piece project was extremely expensive for Netflix, as each episode cost the platform about 18 million USD. Thus, the show needs to hit really significant results to justify a renewal.

Season 2 has already been strongly foreshadowed

The final scene shows Smoker, hinting at the project's continuation (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Aware of the mass appeal that live-action would have within the large One Piece community, Netflix seems to have already bet on the show obtaining the desired results. The ending of the show's last episode, in fact, highly implies that Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu Maeda, and the rest of the cast will soon be back playing their characters.

Following the triumph over Arlong and the Fish-Men, as well as the acknowledgment from Vice Admiral Garp, the first five Straw Hats, i.e., Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, are shown declaring their dreams to each other before setting sail towards new adventures.

However, there was more to come, as the episode's finale includes Buggy and Alvida, two pirates who were defeated by Luffy. The two are depicted planning their next steps to take revenge on the latter. Admittedly, this alone is a strong hint that Netflix has already taken into account the idea of making a second season.

The fact that Netflix aims for One Piece Live-Action to have a continuation is virtually guaranteed, as an even more clear clue of such an intent was given with a brief yet exciting scene inserted right at the end of the eighth episode.

As Luffy's first bounty poster is shown, the camera focuses on a threatening man who is displayed rabidly extinguishing his cigar on the sheet. Given the huge mass of smoke surrounding that individual, it can be assumed that he is none other than Smoker.

The owner of the Smoke-Smoke Fruit, a Logia-class Devil Fruit that allows him to create and manipulate smoke, as well as turn his body into it, Smoker is a veteran Marine officer. In the original manga, he plays a significant role, as he relentlessly pursues Luffy but also creates a bond of mutual respect with him.

Admittedly, the sequence that teases Smoker's future role as a major antagonist for the Straw Hat Pirates implies that the show's Season 2 is much more than a fantasy. The official announcement of the project's continuation might be just a matter of time.

The alleged Season 2 could theoretically start in Rogue Town and then cover the Baroque Works Saga, thus adapting the events that take place in Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, Drum Island, and Arabasta.

