Will there be a Reign of the Seven Spellblades season 2? Possibility explored

Following the end of Reign of the Seven Spellblades, fans of the series have begun highly anticipating the release of Reign of the Seven Spellblades season 2. While fans of the series were hoping for the anime studio to announce the same after the first season ended, the staff and website have remained silent about the same. So, can fans expect to see a sequel season?

Reign of the Seven Spellblades is a Japanese light novel series written by Bokuto Uno, with illustrations from Ruria Miyuki. The light novel series later received a manga adaptation by Sakae Esuno. Soon after, the series received an anime adaptation from J.C. Staff.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades season 2: Will there be another season?

Yes, Reign of the Seven Spellblades will most likely have a second season. Despite the fact that none of the staff hinted at a second season, the first season ended with loose ends. Hence, there is a good chance that J.C. Staff will try and animate the series' second season.

The light novel series has released 12 volumes till now, out of which the anime series has adapted stories from only the first three volumes. Hence, anime studio J.C. Staff has nearly three more seasons worth of source material ready for the anime adaptation.

That said, the studio is yet to announce a sequel season. Thus, it could take some time before a decision on the same is taken. Otherwise, there also remains the small possibility that the anime is set to switch animation studios. However, the worst outcome for fans would be for the series to get cancelled. While the chances for cancelling seem small, it may all depend on the anime's performance and ratings worldwide.

When can fans expect Reign of the Seven Spellblades season 2 to be released?

Typically, it takes about a year to produce a 12-episode anime. If Reign of the Seven Spellblades season 2 had been announced right after the season 1 finale, there might have been a good chance for fans to watch the second season as early as the Fall 2024 anime season.

However, if one take into consideration that the anime studio has yet to make an announcement about the anime, there is a likely chance that the anime will be released sometime in 2025 or later.

What can Reign of the Seven Spellblades season 2 be about?

Reign of the Seven Spellblades season 2 will most certainly see Oliver Horn go after the professors at Kimberly Magic Academy. The professors led by Headmistress Esmeralda were the people responsible for his mother's death. Thus, Oliver Horn is bound to continue his mission and go after them.

Otherwise, the second season could also be focused on the spellblades. After Oliver found out that Nanao Hibiya had a spellblade that no one knew about, he became wary of her. However, after getting busy due to different events, he has seemingly forgotten about it. Thus, the second season may likely see Oliver investigate the seventh spellblade.

