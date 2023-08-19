Will Rukia's Bankai make a second appearance in Bleach? Explained

In Bleach TYBW episode 19, titled The White Haze, Rukia's Bankai, Hakka no Togame, was revealed for the first time during her battle against Sternritter "F" Äs Nödt. The Shinigami managed to counter the Sternritter's Schrift using her Shikai but had to unleash her Bankai to ultimately defeat him.

Rukia's Zanpakuto, Sode no Shirayuki, has been revered as the most beautiful in the Soul Society, and her embodiment of her Zanpakuto's spirit was evident when she unleashed her Bankai in Bleach TYBW.

Following Rukia's triumph over Sternritter Äs Nödt, fans have begun to speculate whether her Bankai will make a second appearance in the Bleach TYBW anime.

The chances are silm of Rukia's Bankai making a second appearance in Bleach TYBW

Rukia Kuchiki's Bankai Hakka no Togame (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rukia's Bankai: Hakka no Togame was flawlessly brought to life by Studio Pierrot, becoming one of the major highlights of Bleach TYBW. In her Bankai form, Rukia's hair turned white, and she was seen wearing an ornate white kimono while holding a transparent ice sword.

Rukia looked like the very embodiment of the spirit of her Zanpakuto, Sode no Shirayuki, dressed entirely in white and holding her transparent ice sword. She unleashed her Bankai: Hakka no Togame (Censure of White Haze) in her fight against Sternritter Äs Nödt, freezing him to death in Bleach TYBW episode 19.

Rukia's Bankai reveal was a celebratory moment for Bleach fans, with the beautiful anime adaptation of her Bankai also mesmerizing fans of other series such as One Piece and Naruto. Upon unleashing her Bankai, Rukia appeared regal, providing a stark contrast to Äs Nödt's nightmarish Vollstandig, Tatar Foras.

In the aftermath of her battle, fans have been questioning whether Rukia will utilize her Bankai again in the series. Considering the events of the Bleach manga, it can be stated with certainty that her Bankai won't reappear in Bleach TYBW. However, the anime might choose a different path for her Bankai.

Rukia Kuchiki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shinji Hirako's Bankai was never revealed in the manga, but fans finally saw him unleash his Bankai in Bleach TYBW. The creator of the manga, Tite Kubo, wanted to include Shinji's Bankai as a bonus in the show, and the creators agreed. Thus, it can't be said with certainty that Rukia's Bankai won't get a similar treatment.

The Shinigami needs to learn to better control her Bankai form to not freeze herself to death or cause casualties to her allies. It can be achieved by her using Hakka no Togame in a fight against yet another Sternritter. However, the chances of Rukia's Bankai reappearing in Bleach TYBW are pretty slim.

She has a very powerful Bankai and unlike Shinji, hers can defeat enemies within seconds and even cause her to lose her own life. Unless Kubo plans a better use for her Bankai, such as blocking an enemy's path or providing assistance against Yhwach, it would be hard for it to be incorporated into the show.

Additionally, Rukia's Bankai steals the show, with her glorious moment against Äs Nödt being hailed as one of the major highlights of Bleach TYBW. She's even been dubbed the Queen of Anime because of how majestic and beautiful she looked upon unleashing her Bankai.

Thus, it will be a disservice to bring back Rukia's Bankai in Bleach TYBW because it will make the initial experience of her unleasing her majestic Bankai feel tamer in comparison. However, fans will be eagerly waiting to see what Studio Pierrot has next in store for Rukia Kuchiki.

