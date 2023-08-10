Will there be The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 3? Possibility explored

Following the release of the latest The Seven Deadly Sins movie, fans have been left anticipating the announcement of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 3. The franchise has released several movies to date, so is a sequel movie a possibility?

The Seven Deadly Sins by Nakaba Suzuki is a fantasy series that follows the titular group of knights, representing the seven deadly sins, who had split from each other. However, one day, the princess of the Liones Kingdom, Elizabeth, sets out on a mission to reunite the seven knights to help her rescue her kingdom.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 3 - Will a third part be announced?

Tristan as seen in the movie (Image via Marvy Jack, Alfred Imageworks)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, from the get-go, was announced to be a two-part film. Hence, a third part seems highly unlikely. The film's first part was released back on December 20, 2022, while the second part was released on August 8, 2023.

Following its release, the film has garnered quite some traction online. Hence, fans are left wondering whether The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 3 is a possibility or not. However, neither the film's creators nor Netflix has made any such announcements yet.

Lancelot as seen in the movie (Image via Marvy Jack, Alfred Imageworks)

That said, the film is an original story, which connects the storylines between the original series and Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Thus, there remains a good chance that there might be another film featuring Tristan as its protagonist in the future.

What could The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 3 be about?

Given that the film has already pretty much ended, as mentioned above, chances of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 3 remain low. That said, if a film does get announced, it could see Tristan and Lancelot being thrown into a new adventure.

Diane as seen in the movie (Image via Marvy Jack, Alfred Imageworks)

Considering that the film was a way for the franchise to bridge the gap between the original series and Four Knights of the Apocalypse, if The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 3 does get greenlit, it is bound to be a prequel to the upcoming anime series Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

With this, the possible film will most likely cover the story of another Four Knights of the Apocalypse member Gawain. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh showcased Tristan and Lancelot in all their glory and will have Percival as its protagonist in the upcoming anime.

Gawain as seen in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Image via Kodansha)

Thus, if a prequel movie to the upcoming anime does get released, it could give fans a backstory of the final prophesized member of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse - Gawain.

For those fans who are unaware of Gawain, she is the niece of Arthur Pendragon of Camelot. Moreover, she is also the new inheritor of the power of Sunshine, the power that was once used by Lion's Sin of Pride Escanor. Thus, if a film were to be made, it could showcase Gawain attaining the power, or learning to use the same.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.