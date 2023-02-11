Will Tokyo Revengers season 2 have a second cour?

One of the most popular anime of the Winter 2023 season thus far has been Tokyo Revengers season 2, yet another incredibly popular anime title acquired and distributed by Disney. Following an incredibly strong first season, all eyes were on the Christmas Showdown Arc in the months leading up to its debut, with high hopes that it would be as good as the first season.

So far, Tokyo Revengers season 2 has not let fans down in this regard, boasting incredibly consistent, high-quality animation from Liden Films as well as an engaging storyline. For audiences, the biggest question has now shifted from how good the sequel season will be to how long it will run for.

Unfortunately, some fans may not like the official answer to this question of length for the smash-hit sequel season.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 unfortunately set to be roughly half the total length of the first season

TV Anime "Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc" (Season 2) has total 13 episodes (01 cour).



Unfortunately, Tokyo Revengers season 2 will only have one cour consisting of 13 episodes total. A cour is a term used in the anime industry to refer to a quarter of a year. Anime seasons operate in cours, with a single season typically running for a length of 1 to 2 cours. The exact length can depend on a variety of factors, ranging from available source material to total budget and more.

That being said, source material and the best adaptation breakdown of said source material is typically the biggest influencer in how many cours an anime season will have. With the average adaptation pace being roughly three chapters an episode for a seasonal anime, a two-cour season consisting of roughly 25 episodes would need roughly 75 chapters of weekly source material to adapt.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is adapting the manga’s Black Dragon Arc, which the anime chose to rename to the fan-used Christmas Showdown Arc name. Nevertheless, the source material is the same, adapting chapters 78 through 121 of the manga. In other words, these are 43 chapters of source material that the series’ second season has to adapt to complete the arc.

Divided by an average of three chapters of weekly source material adapted per episode of a seasonal anime, this gives a roughly 14-episode count to adapt all of this material. Accounting for some cut material and a slightly quicker than average adaptation pace, these 43 chapters can easily be adapted into 13 episodes.

In other words, the arc that Tokyo Revengers season 2 is adapting can easily be fitted into a one-cour, 13-episode season rather than a two-cour, 24 to 26-episode season. The choice to do this makes even more sense when considering that it’s the last arc of the manga source material which can reasonably be adapted into a single-cour season.

In summation

As a result, Tokyo Revengers season 2 will not have a second cour due to the arc it’s adapting not having enough source material to justify production. The decision was likely also influenced by the fact that the Christmas Showdown Arc is the last one which the anime can get away with adapting inside a single-cour season, based on the total chapter count.

