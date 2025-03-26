Wind Breaker chapter 175: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 175 will be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. Like the previous chapters, chapter 175 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

Ad

The previous installment focused on the fight between Kiryu and Sakura. However, the former couldn't keep himself distracted due to his household issues. Fortunately, Sakura saw through Kiryu's facade and invited him to the mall. There, Kiryu witnessed how his sister was trying her best to stay distracted. This made Kiryu realize his weakness as he thanked Sakura for his support.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series.

Ad

Trending

Wind Breaker chapter 175 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 175 is scheduled for release on April 2, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will differ across various time zones:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday April 1, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday April 1, 2025 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday April 1, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday April 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 1, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday April 1, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Wednesday April 2, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 2, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 175?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 175 in English. This service is available only in the United States, allowing fans to access it through its mobile application and website. The official K manga website also provides the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters do not keep up with the current chapters.

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 174 recap

Sakura vs Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 174, titled Within My Chest, commenced with a focus on Furin High. Everyone, including Kiryu, was returning to their classes. However, Kiryu's friends were worried about his well-being, even though Kiryu was acting tough to hide his pain. Eventually, Kiryu challenged Sakura to a duel, and these two sparred in front of the class.

Ad

However, Kiryu had to take his leave as his complex household condition was growing on him. Fortunately, Sakura saw through Kiryu's tension and invited him to the mall. Sakura took Kiryu to the food court and showed her the cafe where Akari worked as a waitress. As expected, Kiryu was left dumbfounded by this spectacle.

The employee talking to Sakura (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

However, Sakura clarified to Kiryu how Akari might be working there to distract herself from the hectic conditions at home. This made Kiryu realize how he was the weak one because he kept reprimanding Akari for being weak when, in reality, he was the one who kept agonizing himself over the complex conditions in his house.

Ad

Kiryu thanked Sakura for opening his eyes as they entered the cafe. Immediately, they were confronted by one of the cafe's employees. Moreover, Sakura asked her about Akari, which led to the employee presuming that Sakura was one of Akari's fans.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 175? (Speculative)

The boy visiting the cafe (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 175 is yet to be revealed. As hinted by the climax of the previous chapter, the next installment might see Sakura and Kiryu taking care of the same boy who ridiculed Akari in chapter 171. The boy was exiting the cafe, and he might be up to trouble just like before.

Ad

Moreover, Wind Breaker chapter 175 might kickstart the next arc since the Noroshi Arc wind-up has been ongoing for quite some chapters.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback