Wind Breaker chapter 177: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 177 will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. Like the previous installments, chapter 176 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous episode saw Kiryu raiding the new gang's hideout to give them a light warning. However, the gang members acted violently and kicked Kiryu to the ground. Kiryu then stood up laughing, claiming to beat everyone, as acting nice didn't help. Moreover, Sakura also accompanied Kiryu in his fight as both of them easily took care of the gang members.

Wind Breaker chapter 177 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 177 is scheduled to air on April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST (Japan Standard Time). The release schedule of the upcoming chapter will differ across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday April 22, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday April 22, 2025 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday April 22, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday April 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 22, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday April 22, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Wednesday April 23, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 23, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 177?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 177 in English. This service is available only in the United States, allowing fans to access it through its mobile application and website. The official K manga website also provides the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters do not keep up with the current chapters.

Wind Breaker chapter 176 recap

Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Wind Breaker chapter 176, titled A Cherished Person, commenced with a focus on the new gang's hideout. The gang was discussing their plans to kidnap Akari after her shift ended, claiming to rob her because of her rich family. As they discussed their plans, Kiryu made an entry into the facility, which alerted the glasses man, who saw Kiryu alongside Akari before.

Kiryu then politely approached the gang members, introducing himself as Akari's brother. Moreover, he politely asked the gang members to treat Akari with respect, presuming that they might be approaching her as friends. As the glasses man tried to calm down the situation, another member jumped and kicked Kiryu, claiming that Kiryu's feelings didn't matter to them.

Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

The gang wanted to rob Akari because she had a rich family, and as Kiryu belonged to the same family, the gang considered his interference a chance to double their money. However, Kiryu stood up laughing, claiming to beat everyone as they didn't listen to his soft warning. Moreover, Sakura also arrived at the gathering to assist Kiryu in beating the gang members.

One of the gang members tried talking to Sakura, but the protagonist told him to avoid talking. This fueled their anger as the battle between two Bofurin members and an entire gang started. However, as expected, the fight was one-sided, and Sakura and Kiryu easily took care of the entire gang.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 177? (speculative)

Kiryu and Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Wind Breaker chapter 177 title is yet to be revealed. The next installment might reveal more information about the new gang. Moreover, the gang might reveal the person who told them about Akari's rich family.

On the other hand, this might also kickstart the next arc, which has been anticipated since the end of the Noroshi Arc. Will the man behind Akari's kidnapping be the leader of a gang?

