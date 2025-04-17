  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Wind Breaker chapter 177: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 177: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Umer
Modified Apr 17, 2025 03:30 GMT
Wind Breaker chapter 177: Release date and time, countdown, and more (Image via CloverWorks)
Wind Breaker chapter 177: Release date and time, countdown, and more (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 177 will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. Like the previous installments, chapter 176 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

Ad

The previous episode saw Kiryu raiding the new gang's hideout to give them a light warning. However, the gang members acted violently and kicked Kiryu to the ground. Kiryu then stood up laughing, claiming to beat everyone, as acting nice didn't help. Moreover, Sakura also accompanied Kiryu in his fight as both of them easily took care of the gang members.

Wind Breaker chapter 177 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 177 is scheduled to air on April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST (Japan Standard Time). The release schedule of the upcoming chapter will differ across various time zones:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10 amTuesdayApril 22, 2025
British Summer Time3 pmTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Central European Summer Time4 pmTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Japan Standard Time12 amWednesdayApril 23, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayApril 23, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 177?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 177 in English. This service is available only in the United States, allowing fans to access it through its mobile application and website. The official K manga website also provides the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters do not keep up with the current chapters.

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 176 recap

Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)
Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Wind Breaker chapter 176, titled A Cherished Person, commenced with a focus on the new gang's hideout. The gang was discussing their plans to kidnap Akari after her shift ended, claiming to rob her because of her rich family. As they discussed their plans, Kiryu made an entry into the facility, which alerted the glasses man, who saw Kiryu alongside Akari before.

Ad

Kiryu then politely approached the gang members, introducing himself as Akari's brother. Moreover, he politely asked the gang members to treat Akari with respect, presuming that they might be approaching her as friends. As the glasses man tried to calm down the situation, another member jumped and kicked Kiryu, claiming that Kiryu's feelings didn't matter to them.

Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)
Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

The gang wanted to rob Akari because she had a rich family, and as Kiryu belonged to the same family, the gang considered his interference a chance to double their money. However, Kiryu stood up laughing, claiming to beat everyone as they didn't listen to his soft warning. Moreover, Sakura also arrived at the gathering to assist Kiryu in beating the gang members.

Ad

One of the gang members tried talking to Sakura, but the protagonist told him to avoid talking. This fueled their anger as the battle between two Bofurin members and an entire gang started. However, as expected, the fight was one-sided, and Sakura and Kiryu easily took care of the entire gang.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 177? (speculative)

Kiryu and Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)
Kiryu and Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Wind Breaker chapter 177 title is yet to be revealed. The next installment might reveal more information about the new gang. Moreover, the gang might reveal the person who told them about Akari's rich family.

Ad

On the other hand, this might also kickstart the next arc, which has been anticipated since the end of the Noroshi Arc. Will the man behind Akari's kidnapping be the leader of a gang?

Related Links

About the author
Umer

Umer

Twitter icon

Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.

Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.

Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications