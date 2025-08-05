Wind Breaker chapter 188: Sakura begins making friends at Furin as Momijikawa’s return creates tension on the rooftop

Wind Breaker chapter 188 was expected to introduce a new character named Momijikawa, whom Umemiya teased in the previous chapter. Officially released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the chapter was indeed ended on the debut. The chapter has a nice balance of warmth and tension. Sakura takes some of his first authentic steps into bonding with the rest of Furin, supported by friends like Nirei and Anzai. Sakura's introduction to Team Jikoku's Motoki and others on the rooftop marks a significant moment in his social journey.Having Umemiya proud of Sakura makes things feel warm, but the appearance of Momijikawa, which he was teased about earlier, changed the mood in a different direction. The tension from the final panel set-up has raised the bar of excitement for the next chapter.Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the Wind Breaker chapter 188.Wind Breaker chapter 188 shows Sakura trying hard to make new friends at the FurinThe beginning of Wind Breaker Chapter 188 features the students of Furin High School back in class following the holiday break. They enter their classroom lively to see each other. Everyone talks about the events they did during the long break.Kiryu then comments about how nice it was to see everyone after such a long break and what a difference some of them looked. Right on cue, Taiga flexes and shows off the muscle growth he made over the summer, contributing more to the light-heartedness of the class reunion.Kiryu asks Sakura about his summer break in Wind Breaker chapter 188 (Image via CloverWorks)The discussion changes when Kiryu looks at Sakura and inquires about what he did during the break. Sakura answers softly that he went to Umemiya's orphanage. His response surprises everyone, particularly Nirei and Sugishita, who didn't anticipate Sakura doing something so close and significant. Sugishita also mentions that he spent some time in Umemiya's garden, creating an atmosphere of mutual experience among the group.Just then, the school's intercom system crackles to life. Umemiya, along with welcoming everyone for the second semester, makes an announcement. He also requests all the students to come to the rooftop for an important meeting. This announcement immediately gets Sakura anxious.He recalls the vow he made to Kotoha that he would do his best to befriend others at Furin, and realizes that this meeting on the rooftop may be the beginning of that process. He hadn't anticipated that Umemiya would arrange it so early, and the pressure began to take its toll.Sakura gets tensed thinking about making new friends in Wind Breaker Chapter 188 (Image via CloverWorks)Later in Wind Breaker chapter 188, when Sakura shows up on the rooftop, he appears nervous. He doesn't know how to act around anyone or even begin talking. Seeing the expression on his face, Nirei and Kiryu inquire of him as to what's troubling him. Sakura tells them all about his promise to Kotoha and how he feels overwhelmed with attempting to make new friends all of a sudden.Nirei, always being full of energy and spirit, immediately offers assistance. He assuredly asserts that Sakura can count on him, since he knows everyone's names and faces and can introduce him to anybody he wishes. Just as Nirei is going to pick some random person to speak to, Kiryu interrupts with a better idea. Rather than picking randomly, he suggests that someone who knows both Sakura and the other students should do the introductions. This would be smoother and more pleasant for all concerned.Sakura makes new friends on the rooftop in Wind Breaker Chapter 188 (Image via Kodansha)They approach Anzai, assuming he'd know someone who'd be able to do that job. Anzai complies and introduces Motoki Azusawa, Team Jikoku's grade captain for its first year. Motoki remains quiet and stares at Sakura in a somewhat tense manner at first. Then he breaks into a smile and tells Sakura he's always wanted to meet him. The atmosphere immediately changes to one of friendliness.Motoki mentions Sakura's heated fight with Chika Takiishi, showing respect for him. He then goes on to pull out his vice captain team to the vice captains, everyone, including Sakura, gets shocked by how many there are.Umemiya feels proud seeing Sakura taking efforts in Wind Breaker Chapter 188 (Image via CloverWorks)This scene demonstrates Motoki's leadership capabilities and what kind of influence he has over the first-year group. Soon afterwards, Team Komoku's grade captain, Kiyomasa Kunugi, also comes forward and introduces himself, widening the circle of individuals Sakura is acquainting herself.Motoki then says that they would also have introduced Sakura to Team Zojo members, but they are out on patrol duty right now. Looking at Sakura meeting new people and trying to get to know other make Umemiya very happy, who, with a smile, says that he is proud to see Sakura trying hard to make it possible.Wind Breaker chapter 188 closing scene shows the appearance of Momijikawa on the rooftopMomijikawa and Sakura as seen in manga (Image via Kodansha)Just as the Wind Breaker chapter 188 appears to be ending on a high note, the atmosphere suddenly changes. A new character is seen at the rooftop entrance: Momijikawa. His return was hinted at by Umemiya in the previous chapter when he was informing Kotoha. Sakura immediately recalls the shocked look on Kotoha's face when Umemiya first spoke of Momijikawa's name, suggesting a hidden past or underlying problem between them.The chapter concludes on a cliffhanger full of tension. Momijikawa steps out onto the roof and has his eyes lock with Sakura. 