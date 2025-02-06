Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49 — Gohtia's goal is revealed as Will Serfort and Lihanna join the Dungeon Expedition

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49 was released on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The chapter revealed the Gohtia's original goal, which was far more sinister than only eliminating the Magia Vanders. On the other hand, the chapter focused on the other students at the Tower, who dealt with the puppet scenario in their own way.

In the previous chapter, Will Serfort reached the depths of his consciousness to awaken the magical memories he created with his friends. With that, he discovered a new power to challenge Zeo and eventually landed a hit on him to earn his praise. As such, Zeo decided to tell him Gohtia's goal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49: Zeo informs Will Serfort about the Gohtia's plan

Zeo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49, titled Countdown to War, begins with Zeo telling Will Serfort that the Gohtia members could be after the Key to the Heavens, Baal. According to Zeo, Baal is the key to destroying the Great Barrier that is sealed at the Tower's apex.

Suddenly, everything falls into place for Will, who realizes that Elfaria and other Magia Vanders must be protecting the Key at the Tower's top. As a result, he thinks Gohtia's original mission isn't to kill the Magia Vanders but to only acquire the key. Precisely so, destroying the Tower would be tantamount to the Great Barrier's collapse.

That's why, Will Serfort wants to figure out how the Gohtia organization is planning to destroy the Tower. He thinks Colette and others should be able to help him with that. However, Zeo cuts his thoughts and reminds him about the Dungeon Expedition, which will begin in a few days.

Will and Zeo (Image via Kodansha)

Since Will has landed a hit on him, Zeo thinks his Faction should have a decent chance at making real progress in the dungeon with him on board. According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49, Zeo wants to surpass Oldking's record of reaching the 50th floor. Meanwhile, Will cannot fathom how Zeo can still think about the expedition, especially after everything he has told him.

Will reminds Zeo that their absence will only make it easier for the Gohtia's puppets to make their move. Zeo immediately responds to Will's apprehensions with a resolute statement. He says if the Tower cannot handle itself with them being gone, they might as well don't need it.

Zeo further mentions that the Tower will never stand a chance against the Celestial Hosts if a small group such as Gohtia can take them down. Moreover, Zeo knows that they need power to destroy the Celestial Hosts, and there's no better way to obtain it than by going on Dungeon Expeditions.

Shade in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Elsewhere in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49, the Gohtia members are seen meeting in an unknown place. Shade is visibly frustrated by the fact that she has lost. She swears to claim the Mages' heads next time she encounters them. Besides Shade, another Gohtia member realizes they cannot capture Will anymore since the security has been tightened.

Yet, the dark mage marvels at a new opportunity presented with the Thunder Faction leaving on an expedition. Shade knows what she has to do; She wants to utilize her Puppets to inflict severe pain on the Tower. According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49, Shade wants to obtain the Secrets of the Caulis Panel.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49: Tower gets seeped in distrust, The Thunder Faction goes off on the expedition

Kreutz, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

The narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49 moves to the Tower's upper institute, where Paramount Kreutz suspects Tony Harvey, one of his comrades to be a puppet. As soon as he smells Belledors from him, Kreutz incapaciates Tony.

He fears the Gohtia members are close to the Tower's Control System, the heart of the Mercedes Caulis. If they acquire it, the Tower will lose everything, from the Gates to the Domain of Trials.

Meanwhile, Kreutz's deputy, Charles suggests they should deploy the Anti-Mage killer Gear as soon as possible since the enemies could use Mage Killers again. However, Kreutz says they can't use it yet as it's still in its testing phase. Following that, Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49 switches to Kreutz's monologue, where he surmises that his deputy isn't a traitor. Yet, he doesn't want to trust anyone blindly.

Angie, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Meanwhile, in the Dark Faction Headquarters, located in the Second Stratum, Angie Roux, the peer of the Tower's 401st Cohort reveals how one of their senior faction members has been captured in the Upper Institute. She speculates it's probably because they were turned into a puppet. One of her subordinates recalls Will's message and thinks the puppets must have infiltrated every faction.

He wonders if those puppets are looking for the mages who have been told to spy. Just then in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49, Morta Lattar appears. She hugs the boy from behind and asks him and Angie what they are discussing. However, Angie doesn't entertain her much and leaves with the boy. As they leave, Morta reveals her true colors - She's a Gohtia. She decides to report the matter to others, even though she finds it boring.

Mimily in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49 then switches to the Ice Faction, where the Faction's peer, Mimily learns from Lunais and Jhorua how Emma was manipulated. Jhorua and Lunais lament the outcome and vow to avenge Julius's death. While Mimily appreciates the thought, she thinks they have no chance since they are considerably weaker than Julius.

Just then, someone arrives to deliver a package from Elfaria. According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49, Elfaria has asked to pass out the protective charms to the other Faction Members. Apprehensions pervade within the walls of the Tower, and it seeps into the interiors of the Wind Faction.

Terry, Callen, and Arvin (Image via Kodansha)

Terry Forrow and Callen Meine wonder who the so-called traitor is. Meanwhile, Arvin, the Wind Faction's chief arrives at the scene. He wants the duo to discuss whatever is bothering them. However, when they refuse to talk, Arvin Olus breaks into tears. Monica, who is Arvin's subordinate, tries to console him. It is implied that Monica could also be connected to the Gohtia.

Following that, Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49 switches to Lihanna and Will. Lihanna asks the boy what he intends to do. Will responds by saying that he has a plan. Elsewhere, Finn acknowledges that the Tower is mired in speculation, where everyone is pointing fingers at each other. He smiles and wonders who is pulling the strings.

Will and Lihanna in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49 (Image via Kodansha)

Three days later, while leaving the Tower with the rest of the Thunder Faction teammates, Will wonders whether it's easy to access the Tower's peak from the outside. However, Lihanna mentions how impractical it is. According to Lihanna in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49, the Tower's Apex is protected by an abundance of carefully made spells.

Even though those spells are deactivated during special events, such as the sky races and the Terminalia, the magic still remains engraved into the Tower. Thus, anyone who tries to penetrate it will be obliterated. Just then, the narrative shifts the focus to Guilford, who rouses everyone's spirits for the Dungeon Expedition.

Meanwhile, Colette and Wignall are seen apprehensive about the situation. Elsewhere, in the Fire Faction, Cariott senses the Thunder Faction have gone off on their expedition. Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49 ends with Cariott asking Sion what he intends to do.

Conclusion

Sion Ulster in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 49 was a decent build-up chapter, focusing on Gohtia's goal, primarily revealed through Zeo. However, it's not quite yet clear how Shade and the other Gohtia members will seek the Secrets of the Caulis.

Yet, there's no doubt that the absence of the Thunder Faction will act as the perfect opening for them. That said, Will Serfort has a plan, which is yet to be disclosed.

