Rosty and Will's relationship in Wistoria: Wand and Sword could hide a shocking secret fans don't know

Rosty and Will's relationship in Wistoria: Wand and Sword has become a fervent topic of discussion among fans following the release of episode 8. The episode saw Rosty Naumann show up on Will and Colette's date and ruin what could have been the ideal date for the duo.

Rosty tightly held Will Serfort's hands while shopping for items, acting almost like his lover. The boy's clinginess toward Will made Colette question whether he had any feelings for Will. Eventually, she confronted the boy about it. Without hesitation, Rosty told Colette that he loved Will more than anyone else.

Although the latest episode confirms Rosty's strong affection for Will, the reality could be something different when we analyze the boy's actual identity. According to a popular fan theory, Rosty is an ice clone of Elfaria, which Will isn't aware of. As such, Rosty and Will's relationship in Wistoria: Wand and Sword is more complex than fans may realize.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Wistoria: Wand and Sword manga and anime.

Exploring the complexity of Rosty and Will's relationship in Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Rosty Naumann cares deeply for his roommate, Will Serfort, in the grand narrative of Wistoria: Wand and Sword. Even in the latest episode, the boy clarified the same as he told Colette how much Will meant to him. However, Will and Rosty's relationship is not as simple as fans may think.

Even though the narrative introduced him as Will's roommate, Rosty could be a genderbent ice clone of Elfaria Albis Serfort. As we know, Will and Elfaria have strong feelings for each other since childhood.

The former wants to climb the towers and reunite with Elfaria, who has become a Magia Vander owing to her prodigious powers. Will's desire to meet Elfaria and become a Magia Vander is fueled by his intense admiration and love for the ice maiden.

Rosty and Will in Wistoria: Wand and Sword (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Likewise, Elfaria is obsessed with Will. She longs for the day when she and the boy will finally reunite. Now, fans would know that Elfaria possesses the magic, Ars Weiss, which lets her create living ice clones of herself.

It's not entirely impossible for the ice maiden to craft a genderbent living clone and send it to the surface to watch over her lover, Will, and ensure his safety. Notably, the manga and the anime have dropped major hints that give credibility to the theory.

During the Terminalia arc, when Rosty gets stabbed by one of the Mage Killers, a small ice shard falls from his hand. Besides that, Fujino Omori's manga has numerous instances when the panels cut from Rosty's perspective to Elfaria, hinting at a definite connection between the characters.

Elfaria, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Moreover, Rosty's smile from the anime's opening theme is almost identical to Elfaria's from the ending theme. Additionally, when the boy is introduced for the first time in the anime, he's heard humming the ending theme song, which highlights the ice maiden's feelings for Will Serfort.

Later, the anime adaptation of the Grand Magic Festival arc shows Rosty and Iris sharing a conversation, almost as if they know each other pretty well. At the same time, the anime hasn't yet revealed the name of Rosty's voice actor, who sounds almost similar to Elfaria's VA.

At this point, Fujino Omori's manga and the anime have all but confirmed Rosty as Elfaria's clone, when we consider these major hints. Therefore, Rosty and Will's relationship could be complicated. According to both anime and the manga, Will doesn't know about Rosty's "supposed" identity.

Rosty and Iris (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

He looks at the boy as someone with strong affection for him. However, he doesn't perceive him as a lover because Will has intense feelings for love for Elfaria.

Had he known Rosty was Elfaria's clone, his choices of words and gestures toward the boy would have been different. In any case, Fujino Omori nicely set up the narrative, focusing on Will's dynamics with Elfaria and Rosty in Wistoria: Wand and Sword.

