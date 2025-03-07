Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 was released on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The chapter witnessed Sion Ulster trace back to his roots to find a new skill and earn Cariott's respect. At the same time, the chapter focused on the Gohtia members, who finally made their move to restore the original sky.

The previous chapter revealed that the Gohtia members wanted to go after Baal, the Key to the Heavens, to destroy the Great Barriers located at the top of the Tower. Besides that, the chapter focused on the perspectives of other students, who apprehensively dealt with the scenario involving the puppeteer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50: Sion awakens his true potential

Cariott, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50, titled A Great Beginning, begins with a scene from the past featuring Sion Ulster and his father, Caesar Ulster. Caesar explains to his son the significance of the House Ulster's crest, The Great Falcon. Just as a falcon hones on its enemies with its keen eyes and then descends to tear them asunder, the Ulster house is a house of hunters, forever pursuing the enemies to the end of the world.

However, Caesar feels that the time has come for the descendants of the Great Falcon to evolve. He notes how the Ulster house's history is replete with immoderate destruction. That's why, Caesar wishes to end that bloody history. He names his son, Sion Ulster, the rightful heir to the house, and endows him with the responsibility of protecting his mother and his sister, Syrene.

Syrene, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

The narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 then shifts to Syrene, who feels sorry for Sion since he has to bear the weight of the entire house on his shoulders. However, Sion says there's no need to apologize. Since he's the oldest boy in the family, Sion thinks it only makes sense for their father to entrust the family's safety to him.

However, Syrene reminds Sion about his dream of becoming a Magia Vander. Sion Ulster is slightly taken aback by the fact that his sister knows about it. She mentions how she overheard him talking about it with Lyril and the others. Sion assures his sister in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 that he hasn't given up on his dream.

Sion Ulster, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

In other words, he wants to take care of his family and become a respected Magia Vander. Syrene breaks into laughter after hearing her brother's positive response. At this moment, Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 returns to the present and focuses on Sion's trial. Cariott, the Fire Magia Vander, reminds Sion that the Thunder Faction has already gone off on their expedition.

He wonders what Sion will do. Cariott then tells Sion that he already has the technique he needs - the Incantations and the knowledge of the Guardian Circles. That's why, he wants the boy to fulfill every condition to call forth a Lion of his will. He understands that it may be difficult for Sion to conjure a full-fledged lion, but he expects him to summon a cub at the very least.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 then shows Cariott asking Sion whether he has what it takes to bring out a lion. Just as he says this, Cariott summons a gigantic blackfame lion. However, Sion tastes defeat after defeat trying to conjure his own version.

Cariott, as seen mocking Sion during the trial in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

At one point, he feels the whole trial is ridiculous. According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50, the Blackflame Lion is a secret spell passed down only to the Ascendants. As such, Sion wonders why Cariott expects him to know about it when he hasn't even stepped foot in the trials of the domain.

Sion's thoughts are too obvious for Cariott to read. He says that he knows the trail seems absurd. Yet, Cariott feels that there's no room for excuses against absurdity. The real violence, evil, and indiscriminate cruelty pervading the world won't stop for Sion to grow.

In fact, Cariott mentions that the only reason Sion is standing before him is because he's lucky. When Sion appears rattled by the fiery experience, Cariott decides to give him a hint to awaken his powers. He mentions how every Lyzance has a dormant bud, yearning for something to be bloomed. Cariott wonders what the bud inside Sion thirsts for.

Sion demonstrates his new move in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 (Image via Kodansha)

Suddenly, a rush of thoughts overwhelms Sion. He recalls his past experiences and finally gets his answer. Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 reveals that Sion wants to protect his friends and loved ones more than anything. Yet, he feels the visage of a lion won't cut it. Rather, he wants to summon a figure akin to a falcon, which can soar and move faster than a lion can.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 then shows Sion Ulster conjuring Incindia Halcon, a falcon with black wings. Since the Ulsters trace their origins to the Great Falcon, Sion merged his lineage with the spell to give birth to an extraordinary beast. The fearsome powers of the falcon earn Cariott's praise, as he breaks into a hearty laughter.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50: The Gohtia members begin their operation

The Gohtia members, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

After finishing Cariott's trial in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50, Sion asks his mentor about what he knows about the perpetrators. Yet, before that, Cariott burns the faction emblem from Sion's shoulders. He tells Sion how he and his friends are constantly being monitored by the enemies.

In other words, their conversations haven't been as private as they would have imagined. Following that, the narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 shifts to the Gohtia members, listening to the conversations of the students in the Tower through a special spell.

One of the members informs others that the Thunder Faction is currently clearing the 20th floor of the dungeon. As such, they feel it's the perfect time to "restore the truth," release Baal, and bring back the actual sky. Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 ends with the Gohtia members destroying one of the buildings in the tower.

Conclusion

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 50 marked a decisive moment for Sion, who finally awakened his actual potential. Having traced his roots, he merged his lineage with his spell to create a never-seen-before move, perplexing even Cariott.

Besides Sion, the chapter carried a foreboding note at the end with the Gohtia members' operation. It was revealed how they tracked everyone using a device planted on the faction emblems. Now, it remains to be seen how they can move with their plan.

