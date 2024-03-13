"Would never love Gojo or Geto" - Jujutsu Kaisen fans in splits after reading Shoko's latest official character description

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been progressing steadily, and it is clear that the story is slowly inching towards its conclusion. This has led to the fanbase becoming quite active on X. While netizens have been talking about the likes of Sukuna and Gojo Satoru, there seems to be another character that has stolen the spotlight.

Shoko Ieiri is a deuteragonist in the series, known for her ability to use the Reverse Cursed Technique to save her comrades. Gege Akutami recently uploaded her character description on X, and the fanbase went berserk because it also involves Gojo and Geto.

The character description mentioned her feelings towards Geto Suguru and Gojo Satoru. According to the latest notes, she said she would never love either of them.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans get clarity about Shoko’s feelings towards Gojo and Geto

Based on one of the recent Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters, a panel had a cryptic message that implied Shoko Ieiri has romantic feelings for one of the two characters. Naturally, this spread like wildfire, and fans gave their opinions on the same. However, the recent character description that Gege Akutami has given seems to have cleared all doubts. It turns out that the aforementioned cryptic message was just a translation error.

The official Jujutsu Kaisen character description stated that she wouldn’t love Geto or Gojo even if heaven or hell switched places. This meant that Shoko Ieiri had no romantic feelings for either of these characters. Fans were quick to chime in and give their thoughts on the character description that Gege Akutami had released. Most of them were quite relieved that she had no feelings for them.

This is because the entire fanbase has been shipping Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru for the longest time. When fans watched Gojo’s Past arc and witnessed how close the pair were, they decided to ship them immediately.

While Jujutsu Kaisen didn’t particularly confirm any romantic feelings between these two characters, it certainly eliminated Shoko from the equation. Certain fans also expressed frustration with a portion of the fanbase that continued shipping Shoko with one of the two characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans also believed she truly loved Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru. However, this love was purely platonic. Although her interactions with them indicated a strong bond, fans were convinced that the nature of this relationship was not romantic in any way.

It seems like the manga author took the time to update the character description after seeing rumors floating on the internet. While some were unhappy to see that she wasn’t interested in Gojo or Geto romantically, most of the fanbase was relieved. They believed that Gojo and Geto were a better couple and that Shoko was just a close friend.

