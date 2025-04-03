Yaiba episode 1 release date, where to watch, and more

Yaiba episode 1 is scheduled to be released on April 5, 2025, at 05:30 PM JST. Episode 1 will mainly serve as an introduction to Yaiba, Sayaka, and Takeshi while kicking off the rivalry between Yaiba and Takeshi.

The series will mainly be set in a modernized Japan, with a plot following Yaiba in his quest to stop Takeshi while simultaneously trying to become the strongest Samurai in Japan. The series is being adapted from a completed manga with the same name, written by Gosho Aoyama.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Yaiba episode 1.

Yaiba episode 1: Release date and time

Yaiba episode 1 will be released on April 5, 2025, at 05:30 PM JST. The series will mainly follow Yaiba on his journey to become a formidable samurai, with a backdrop set in modernized Japan. The series will span across two consecutive cours, airing throughout the Spring 2025 and Summer 2025 seasons.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 04:30 am Saturday April 5, 2025 Pacific Time 01:30 am Saturday April 5, 2025 British Summer Time 09:30 am Saturday April 5, 2025 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Saturday April 5, 2025 Australian Central Time 07:00 pm Saturday April 5, 2025 India Standard Time 02:00 pm Saturday April 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 04:30 pm Saturday April 5, 2025

Where to watch Yaiba episode 1?

Yaiba episode 1 will be broadcast on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV, alongside its affiliated networks, on Saturdays. The episode will be streamed on Netflix and NicoNico, while Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode for Japanese audiences. For international audiences, Hulu, Netflix, and BiliBili will serve as the streaming platforms.

Everything to know about Yaiba anime

Onimaru and Yaiba as shown in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

The Yaiba anime adaptation was first announced on May 8, 2024, and will be the second anime adaptation of the manga. The first adaptation ran for 52 episodes from 1993 to 1994 and was adapted by Studio Pastel. The new adaptation will be animated by Studio Wit and will have a total of 24 episodes.

Yaiba Kurogane will be voiced by Minami Takayama, who has previously voiced Child Emperor from One Punch Man, as well as Conan from the Detective Conan series. Yoshimasa Hosoya, the voice of Wolfwood from the Trigun series, as well as Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan, will voice Onimaru.

Sayaka as shown in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Sayaka will be voiced by Manaka Iwami, the voice behind Akane from Oshi No Ko and Rei from Buddy Daddies. Junichi Suwabe, the voice behind Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, will also be making an appearance as Miyamoto Musashi.

Takahiro Hasui, who previously served as a director for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, will serve as the director for Yaiba's anime adaptation, with Takeshi Maenami serving as the key animator.

Yaiba episode 1: What to expect?

Yaiba as shown in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Yaiba episode 1 will focus on Yaiba Kurogane and the circumstances that led to the confrontation between him and Onimaru. The series will follow the usual shounen formula with a slightly lighthearted tone to its storytelling. The source manga began serialization in 1988, so fans can expect Yaiba to replicate the atmosphere of old-generation shounen series.

