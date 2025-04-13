Yaiba episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

Yaiba episode 3 is scheduled to be released on April 19, 2025, at 5.30 pm JST. Episode 2, titled Fujinken Reborn, aired on April 12, 2025. It mainly followed the buildup to the confrontation between Yaiba and Onimaru.
Episode 2 also revealed how Yaiba's swordsmanship, which lacks any code, etiquette, or dignity, and his selfish pursuit of a challenge ended up pushing Onimaru to the dark side.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Yaiba episode 3.
Yaiba episode 3: Release date and time
Yaiba episode 3 will be released on April 19, 2025, at 5.30 pm JST. Episode 3 will follow Onimaru and depict his rematch against Yaiba. The anime has changed many scenes compared to the manga. This makes it possible for the two cour series to cover the entire manga throughout its spring 2025 and summer 2025 run.
The streaming schedules for various time zones are provided below:
Where to watch Yaiba episode 3?
Yaiba episode 3 will mainly be broadcast on Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and several other channels on Japanese television. New episodes will follow weekly every Saturday. NicoNico, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix will stream the episode for Japanese viewers. Netflix, Hulu, and BiliBili will stream the episode for international audiences.
A brief recap of Yaiba episode 2
Yaiba episode 2 cut away from the ending of episode 1 and depicted a day-in-life montage centered around Onimaru. Matching his overall reputation, Onimaru spent his time training while meticulously taking care of his daily chores. He was living alone in his ancestral mansion. The episode also revealed that Onimaru had a sister attending an overseas kendo convention.
The episode eventually cut back to Sayaka's school where Yaiba kept following her to accompany her all the way to her classroom. Sayaka shuts down the proposal, compelling Yaiba to stop following her. Eventually, Yaiba finds himself confronting Onimaru once again.
Although Yaiba wanted to challenge and defeat Onimaru, Onimaru simply ignored his challenges. Onimaru went ahead and revealed how their last duel ended with Onimaru's defeat. Yaiba's current skill level isn't high enough to pose a challenge. As a result, Yaiba resorts to harassing Onimaru throughout his entire day to elicit a challenge from him.
Yaiba's harassment eventually works, and both of them enter a duel. Although Onimaru had superior sword skills, Yaiba's tendency to fight without any kind of swordsmanship code allowed him to defeat Onimaru, albeit in a disgraceful manner. The entire incident ends up pushing Onimaru over the edge. As a result, he finds a cursed blade under his house and transforms into a demon, vowing to defeat Yaiba.
Yaiba episode 3: What to expect?
Yaiba episode 3 will focus on Onimaru's rematch against Yaiba while also displaying the malevolent changes that Onimaru will go through after acquiring the cursed blade. Since episode 2 implied the lack of refinement and a proper code in Yaiba's swordsmanship, episode 3 might also reveal a shift in Yaiba's overall mentality.
Related links-
- Are Shonen protagonists becoming darker? Explored
- One Piece's original Sun God Nika may have been a Mink
- Chainsaw-Man's latest Fakesaw Man may actually be the Fire Devil