"YORU I WANT TO APOLOGIZE" - Chainsaw Man chapter 176 has fans begging War Devil Yoru's forgiveness for fraud allegations after injuring Pochita

Chainsaw Man Chapter 176, titled "Two Children," was released on September 3, 2024, and marked the beginning of the actual fight between Yoru and Pochita. Yoru's eventual battle against Pochita served as the main setup for Part 2 of the manga.

However, because this fight did not occur for over 65 chapters, Yoru's reputation within the fandom plummeted, with her claims of defeating the Chainsaw Man being dismissed as mere ramblings. In the recent chapter, Yoru solidified her resolve and severely injured the Hero of Hell by using the Gun and Tank Devils as her weapons.

Disclaimer- This article contains major spoilers for the Chainsaw Man chapter 176.

Chainsaw Man chapter 176: Yoru beats the fraud allegations

Yoru and her eventual fight against Chainsaw Man were used as a setup for the entirety of Chainsaw Man Part 2. Although her conflict with Chainsaw Man, specifically Pochita, was built up as a personal struggle tied to her intention to reinstate the fear of war, her fight was not expanded upon until Chainsaw Man Chapter 176.

Yoru had not directly confronted Pochita throughout most of Part 2, leading her to be labeled a fraud within the fandom. Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 revealed that the Tank Devil and the Gun Devil, who served as the main antagonists for the majority of Part 1, were Yoru's children, whom she sacrificed to gain power against Chainsaw Man.

Yoru's attack, serious demeanor, and the injury that Pochita sustained have led many fans to retract their criticisms.

Fan reactions to Yoru injuring Pochita

Yoru's fight against the Hero of Hell was delayed so much that it led to her being called a fraud due to her not having even properly fought against Pochita. Some fans have mentioned that Yoru's assault on Pochita is merely her retaliation against these fraud allegations.

Others have noted that Yoru has finally resolved to sacrifice her children, and the long-awaited "War Devil vs. Chainsaw Man" fight will now finally occur in the manga.

"About time she's finally locked in after all the fraud allegations she's been through, lol," one fan said.

"Yoru said nah im locking in this chapter I can’t believe we’re finally seeing a real fight between these two," another fan said.

Pochita as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Additionally, some fans observed that Yoru's finger gun attack closely resembles Makima's own finger gun ability. Yoru's finger gun ability is derived from the powers of her children, the Gun Devil and Tank Devil, so its similarity to Makima's attacks in Chainsaw Man chapter 176 is likely a reference to her character.

"love how she shoots like makima with her bang ability thats so f***** cool holy sh**," another fan wrote.

"Yoru has finally recovered from crippling aura debt." One fan wrote.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 will be released on September 17, 2024. While Pochita was heavily injured by Yoru, it is possible that he will recover, leading to a more serious fight between them in the next chapter.

