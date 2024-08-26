Did Chainsaw Man erase the concept of hands in chapter 175? Explained

Chainsaw Man chapter 175, titled Both Hands, was released on August 20, 2024, and showcased the fight between Yoru, Katana Man, the Aging Devil, and Pochita. While the entire chapter was entirely without dialogue, many fans have noticed oddities in Pochita's fighting style.

Pochita previously fought against Makima and her horde in a much wilder manner, but in chapter 175, his focus was solely on cutting off his opponents' arms and hands. The concept of hands has not yet been consumed and erased by Pochita, but his current fighting style, specifically targeting hands and arms, might be a buildup to him eventually consuming the concept of hands.

Chainsaw Man did not erase the concept of hands

Pochita biting Denji's hand as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 revealed the immense power and superiority of Pochita over the devils he has faced so far. While Pochita struggled against the combined efforts of the Aging Devil and Yoshida's octopus in chapter 173, chapter 175 showed him effortlessly neutralizing Katana Man, the Aging Devil, and Yoru.

Many fans anticipated this, but the specific way Pochita disposed of his opponents has sparked speculation about whether he erased the concept of hands during this chapter.

Katana Man in his human form as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Pochita neutralized three opponents Katana Man, Yoru, and the Aging Devil. Katana Man lost both arms and his head, the Aging Devil lost both arms, and Yoru lost her only remaining arm.

The Hero of Hell has erased concepts such as mouths, snow, bitterness, and octopus so far. However, his targeting of his opponents' hands seems to be a combat maneuver unrelated to his concept-erasing powers.

The Hero of Hell as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In previous fights, the Hero of Hell's technique primarily involved dismembering devils with his chainsaws, without selectively choosing which parts to cut. Pochita's unique approach to this fight may be related to Denji. Pochita could be trying to eliminate any means that could potentially harm Denji.

It’s possible that Pochita is targeting devils essential to communication in an effort to dismantle the Public Safety Department and prevent them from using Denji. His methodical focus on only targeting the hands might be linked to Denji’s trauma from Yoru/Asa and Katana Man, suggesting that Pochita is punishing them without outright killing them.

The actual status of Katana Man is unknown, but given that he previously regenerated after being split in half during Part 1 of the manga, it is possible that he may simply return in the next few chapters.

Final thoughts

Makima as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 will be released on September 3, 2024, and will continue the confrontation between Yoru and Pochita. Chapter 175 ended on a cliffhanger with a severely injured Yoru staring at the Hero of Hell, leading many fans to believe that the next chapter will be the much-anticipated flashback revisiting the first confrontation between the Four Horsemen and the Hero of Hell.

