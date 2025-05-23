You may hate me for this, but there won't ever be a next Bleach, One Piece, or Naruto

Series like Bleach, One Piece and Naruto are quite rare to come across. Each one a magnum opus from their respective authors, the stories blend expert storytelling, action, adventure, emotion, mind-blowing abilities/power and much more in epic journeys that are today world renowned. But as of the present scenario, it is very debatable that animanga lovers will ever see series of that calibre again.

Ad

This partly due to their run times as Weekly Shonen Jump adheres to strict schedules and has certain set expectations. With series as the ones mentioned above making a name for themselves, the bar was raised over time. Also, these series were afforded comparatively longer durations to build up to prepare for the story to take off, which isn't the case in the present day.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Ad

Trending

A new Bleach, One Piece or Naruto will be tough to come by

Expand Tweet

Ad

To begin with, series like Bleach, One Piece and Naruto are quite long running. In fact, the first two are yet continuing strong even today. Naruto began in 1999 and drew to a close in 2014. In the present day it continues with its sequel, the Boruto series, which focuses on the generation succeeding the blonde's. But this was exactly each series' strong suit - their slow-burn opportunities.

Fans of each of the mentioned series will agree that the stories do not take off immediately. There is quite a bit of build-up, with characters being introduced, the narrative being set on track and power systems gradually being established. The real action and adventure begin considerably deeper into each manga and even so, there are brief period of lull in the story.

Ad

However, in the current scenario, Shueisha has been adhering to a strict axing policy. In essence, series that do not take off within a specific timeframe do not get featured in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. In other words, modern series have it increasingly difficult when trying to gradually establish themselves. While their stories may be great, it cannot be slow-burn, i.e., a fast pace is mandatory. Mamayuyu is an example, which only released 27 chapters.

Ad

Kagurabachi (Image via Shueisha)

At the other end, series like Kagurabachi, Gachiakuta and Ichi the Witch have found success given how fast-paced they are. Albeit Osamu Nishi's series is newer in comparison to the other two, it hasn't hesitated in diving into adrenaline-inducing action. Not to mention, the adventure and supernatural elements are brought to life within the opening few chapters.

Ad

To be fair, if Bleach, One Piece and/or Naruto were to release in the present day, they likely wouldn't make it very far. This is again due to their slow-burn element and the fact that the interesting bits are also in the build-up. Mega series like Bleach, One Piece and Naruto chose to establish the "why" and "who" first before diving into all the action.

To put it plainly, for a manga to be competitive in the new generation, it must be fast-paced. Otherwise, it will be axed before the story can flesh itself out. This is why Kagurabachi is doing so well and potentially has an anime on the way. The same goes for Gachiakuta, whose anime adaptation is due for a July 2025 release.

Ad

Final Thoughts

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As mentioned, Bleach, One Piece, and Naruto are likely the last of a golden generation of long-form storytelling in manga. With them, the creators were afforded one luxury which helped them imagine amazing worlds and compelling character arcs - Time. Their slow-burn narratives fueled their success and prioritized development over instant gratification.

Ad

However, the modern day's landscape has undergone considerable change. Shueisha's tighter expectations, high standards and fast-paced demands have made it tough for similar such stories to find their feet. Newer titles like Kagurabachi and Gachiakuta are successful precisely due to them delivering an immediate impact.

They are quick to dive into intense action and intrigue early on to adhere to editorial standards. While the possibility of another Naruto or Bleach emerging isn't nil, the structural and commercial realities of modern publishing stand in its way. Thus, there is an underlying compulsion to evolve differently.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More