10 best manga to read if you like Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has captivated fans as the highly anticipated sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, advancing the narrative four years into the future after a significant timeskip. This dark fantasy manga delivers intense confrontations, a deep exploration of the Otsutsuki legacy's impact, and major transformations for pivotal characters.

With its blend of action, mystery, and rich character development, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex promises to be an enthralling read for manga fans. Those eager to dive into similar series while awaiting new chapters, can check out some of the best manga that capture the elements that make Boruto: Two Blue Vortex so compelling.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion. The manga are not ranked in any particular order.

Top 10 must-read manga for fans of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

1) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Cover of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge (Image via Shueisha and Viz Media)

Like Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Demon Slayer thrusts readers into a dark fantasy world filled with mysterious demonic forces. It centers on kind-hearted teenager Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is slaughtered by demons. Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps to track down the demon responsible and find a way to turn his sister Nezuko, now a demon herself, back into a human.

With its heavy focus on the bonds between family and friends, creative demon designs, and Tanjiro’s gritty battles using specialized breathing techniques, Demon Slayer will appeal to fans of Boruto’s darker narrative turn in its sequel. The anime adaptation also delivers impressive visuals that complement the manga's action-packed panels.

2) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Cover of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki (Image via Shueisha and Viz Media)

The generational saga structure of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure shares similarities with how Boruto has passed the narrative torch to the next generation. Each part features descendent members of the Joestar bloodline, as they battle various villains with unique supernatural abilities.

These bizarre powers lead to intense mindgames and combat centered on outsmarting one's opponent. With the Otsutsuki clan's otherworldly abilities playing a key role in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, JoJo’s creative battles and emphasis on bloodline legacies will feel familiar.

Fans will also enjoy Araki's distinctive art style brought to life through flamboyant poses and fashion.

3) My Hero Academia

Cover of My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi (Image via Shueisha and Viz Media)

Like the ninjas of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the students of U.A. High in My Hero Academia are honing their superpowers to become heroes. Fans of coming-of-age stories centered on adventure and self-improvement will find another appealing take on the genre here.

The manga also delivers thrilling battles focused on creative applications of the characters' unique Quirks or abilities. Between Midoriya’s One For All, Bakugo’s Explosion, and Shoto Todoroki’s Half-Cold Half-Hot Quirks, there are plenty of parallels to be drawn with the inherited powers passed down in the world of Boruto.

4) Bleach

Cover of Bleach by Tite Kubo (Image via Shueisha and Viz Media)

As a manga classic, Bleach shares plenty of shonen DNA with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, from its focus on supernatural conflict to central themes about protecting loved ones.

When high schooler Ichigo Kurosaki becomes a Soul Reaper, he finds himself part of an unseen world of spirits and must master his newfound skills to guard lost souls and defeat corrupt spirits.

The manga delivers epic sword fights against creative monstrous foes. Fans of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will likely enjoy getting lost in Tite Kubo’s expansive and richly-designed take on the afterlife.

5) Black Clover

Cover of Black Clover by Yūki Tabata (Image via Shueisha and Viz Media)

Black Clover centers on two young boys, Asta and Yuno, in a world where magic is everything. Yuno is gifted with strong magical abilities from birth, while Asta possesses no magic power but makes up for it with physical strength.

The contrast between natural talent and hard work is reminiscent of dynamics explored in Boruto as well. As magic knights, Asta and Yuno take on various missions to protect the kingdom from rogue mages and demonic forces.

From its underdog protagonist to its focus on brotherly bonds, Black Clover delivers friendship and magic in spades for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex fans.

6) Chainsaw Man

Cover of Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Image via Shueisha and Viz Media)

Dark fantasy series have been dominating manga recently, with Chainsaw Man being one of the most popular grim titles. The manga follows Denji, a teenage boy living in poverty, who merges with his pet chainsaw devil Pochita to become Chainsaw Man, a human-devil hybrid.

He uses his newfound powers to battle devil hunters and sinister devils. With mysterious devils interwoven into human society, Chainsaw Man shares some similarities to the dark forces plaguing the world of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Its heavy violence and Denji’s tragic backstory also give it a distinctly grittier feel sure to appeal to older teen and adult fans of the similarly dark sequel.

7) Spy x Family

Cover of Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo (Image via Shueisha and Viz Media)

At first glance, the lighthearted spy comedy of Spy x Family seems vastly different from the bloody conflicts in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. But at its core, it explores some similar themes about family bonds.

The manga follows master spy Twilight, who must build a family to infiltrate an elite school. Bringing together an assassin, a telepath, and an orphan, this makeshift family unites out of necessity but soon genuinely cares for each other.

With its atypical family dynamic and blend of action, comedy, and intrigue, Spy x Family offers a fun change of pace.

8) Tokyo Ghoul

Cover of Tokyo Ghoul by Sui Ishida (Image via Shueisha and Viz Media)

For manga fans who enjoyed how the sequel aged up Boruto into more mature territory, Tokyo Ghoul is another series transitioning from shonen to seinen. When college student Ken Kaneki survives an attack by the human-eating ghoul Rize, he becomes an artificial one-eyed ghoul who battles internally with his humanity and monstrous urges.

With complex characters grappling with their identity, Tokyo Ghoul explores the moral gray areas that arise when humans and ghouls clash. This exploration adds depth and nuance, challenging readers to consider the nature of humanity and monstrousity.

9) Fire Force

Cover of Fire Force by Atsushi Ōkubo (Image via Kodansha and Kodansha USA)

In the world of Fire Force, Tokyo has been plagued by deadly spontaneous human combustions that transform people into fiery Infernals. To counter this threat, special fire soldier squads containing people with pyrokinetic abilities have been formed.

Protagonist Shinra Kusakabe can ignite his feet to jet around for swift kicks. With creative superpowers centered around fire and intense action sequences, Fire Force will appeal to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex fans eager for more supernatural conflicts and special abilities.

10) Blue Exorcist

Cover of Blue Exorcist by Kazue Katō (Image via Shueisha and Viz Media)

Blue Exorcist follows Rin Okumura who discovers he and his twin brother Yukio are the sons of Satan. While Yukio trains to become an exorcist, Rin battles his demonic heritage to fight otherworldly forces threatening the human realm.

With themes about choosing one's own destiny, this action fantasy hits many notes similar to Boruto. Between Rin’s blue flames and the story of brothers aligned on opposite sides of a supernatural conflict, there is plenty for fans to sink their teeth into as they await new Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapters.

From dark demon battles to coming-of-age adventures, these 10 manga series deliver more of the elements that make Boruto: Two Blue Vortex so engrossing. With compelling conflicts between supernatural forces and humanity, creative special abilities, and found family dynamics, fans will find plenty to enjoy in these titles as they explore similar themes.

