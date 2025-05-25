You may hate me for this, but Solo Leveling robbed the ultimate recognition from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

Solo Leveling may have just stolen the spotlight at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025. The series winning the "Anime of the Year 2025" award sparked controversy given the other nominees. With the second season having released in January 2025, the series soar to dizzing heights given the kind of effort animating studio A-1 Pictures invested in it.

While many were pleased with the verdict, there were an equal number who were unhappy with the results. They felt that Solo Leveling wasn't deserving of the award and robbed a series like Fieren: Beyond Journey's End of the ultimate recognition.

Solo Leveling steals spotlight from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

At the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025, Chugong's Solo Leveling was named "Anime of the Year 2025". This was a result that brought about both celebration and controversy. Many were full of praise for A-1 Pictures for their remarkable work on the series, bringing Chugong's novel to life in the best of ways. However, there is a feeling that the win should have gone to Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

The story of Sung Jinwoo is defined majorly by its fast-paced narrative, intense action and visually pleasing animation. As mentioned, the second season releasing soon after the first in January 2025 further elevated its credentials. To put it simply, the studio left no stone unturned for this project and the results speak for themselves, over a 25-episode run.

But as mentioned, a series like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End should have been the recipient of the award, given how its nuanced offeirings. Not flashly battes, but the series offered something deeper and more profound, exploring themes like mortality, grief, and the passage of time. This was through the eyes of Frieren, an elven mage having outlived her comrades, set out on a quest for meaning.

Audiences and critics alike were wowed by the show's charming melancholic tone, ruminative storytelling, and stunning direction.

Frieren (Image via Madhouse)

All in all, Kanehito Yamada's series stands as a well-written anime blending emotion, intricate world-building, and a pacing style that is rare to find in the present day. While Solo Leveling was extravagent and a huge hit among fans, Frieren elevated what anime can express. It was more than an anime, serving as an experience that left a long lasting impression on viewers.

A verdict like this also subtly teases a sort of tension in the animanga community between artistry and popularity. For a while now, Crunchyroll’s awards have been the subject of criticism for allowing fans to vote and not a dedicated panel of experts as such. Solo Leveling's massive reach definitely affected the outcome, but that doesn't make it more deserving of such an honor.

Both of the two series were special in their own ways and presented viewers with something unqiue. Their coexistence testifies to how diverse anime has become over the years. But it cannot be denied that Madhouse's Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is gem that comes about once in a blue moon. It did win the awards for Best Director, Best Background Art and other accolades.

However, missing out on the overall felt like a quiet giant may have been overlooked. So in the end, Solo Leveling or Frieren, the Anime Awards 2025 will be a notable one for the debate it sparked.

Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The outcome of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 will be hotly debated topic for the foreseeable future. There is an undoubted tension between mass appeal and true art, as many have voiced out. Taking nothing away from Solo Leveling and the immense work A-1 Pictures put into its execution, the emotional subtlety and the richness of the themes Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was arguably rarer.

Yamada's work explored the finer aspects of storytelling in an impactful manner. Her work was elevated by Madhouse's animation in bringing the series to life. Though it did win its fair share of awards, losing out on the top honor felt a missed opportunity to showcase storytelling brilliance. Nonetheless, both series were fantastic and with newer seasons likely in store, anime's range will only grow.

