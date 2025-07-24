You might disagree, but Hinata is one of the bravest ninjas in Naruto

It is not far-fetched to say that the essence of Naruto is bravery; in fact, it is more accurate to say that Naruto is all about bravery. When this is said, it is not meant to discount all of the themes the series explores or diminish its depth. It simply means that most actions in the series are driven by some form of bravery. This might seem surprising, but it isn't.

One of the series' main themes focuses on the negatives of war, and for that theme to resonate fully, Kishimoto introduced viewers to one of anime’s bravest characters, Naruto. Naruto’s bravery and strong will serve as a counterpoint to the sinister minds of evil characters. Many fans refer to this as the “Talk no Jutsu,” because villains often change their minds after hearing Naruto speak, but it’s more than that.

The villains change their minds once they see the determination in the Uzumaki’s eyes and realize he isn’t taking the easy way out. Other characters are also influenced by the protagonist's bravery. Neji and Gaara begin to see life with more optimism after crossing paths with the Uzumaki, but no character in the series is as deeply impacted as Hinata.

Hinata transforms from a shy girl into one of the bravest characters in the series, especially during the pain arc. She stands up to defend Naruto, while other ninja just stand there and do nothing.

Why is Hinata one of the bravest characters in Naruto

Hinata fighting against Neji in the Chunin Exam (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata is a character that viewers notice but often overlook. A major reason for this reaction is Masashi Kishimoto, who often portrays his female characters as subservient or gives them less attention than their male counterparts. Hinata is one character who rarely gets the spotlight, which is a mistake because her core qualities are impeccable.

Hinata begins as uncertain and scared of everything. She fears the world because it demands things from her, but doesn't allow her to become who she wants to be.

Hinata fighting against Pain (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first time viewers see her shake off pressure is during the Chunin exam. Even in her battle with Neji, she does not surrender. Despite Neji overpowering her in every way, she still stands after being battered and bruised. That was her first act of bravery that shocked fans.

The next act of bravery was one that was awe-inspiring and left the fanbase in shock. This was after Pain’s invasion of Konoha. Naruto was facing Pain, and he was on the losing side. While the Uzumaki was pinned to the ground, Hinata came to the rescue. That move bought the Uzumaki some time, and foiled the Akatsuki’s plans for longer. Hinata jumped into a battle she knew she would definitely lose, and she didn’t mind dying, as long as she saved the Uzumaki.

Final thoughts

When Hinata stepped out to fight Pain, many ninja could have followed her. Some of these ninjas were even loved ones of the Uzumaki, but they all stayed put and did nothing. That one action makes her one of the bravest characters in the entire series.

