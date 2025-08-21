You might disagree, but Kunishige from Kagurabachi is no hero

Kagurabachi is full of interesting characters. These characters are responsible for the story’s surge in popularity and for how critically acclaimed the manga has become. Kagubarachi characters are beloved for many reasons, but it mostly boils down to complexity. The characters are simple at the surface, but deep and full of so many layers.

Ad

For example, Kagurabachi’s main character, Chihiro Rokuhira, is written to have a one-sided focus like most Shonen characters, but as the story progresses, that changes. Viewers are shown a multilayered character. Chihiro insists on revenge, but he cares for people, and the series shows that the two ideals are incompatible. The main character eventually picks one ideal and sticks with it.

Takeru Hokazono tries to show that people are not one thing; in fact, they are many things. One character that is the biggest proof of this is Kunishige Rokuhira. While the entire Kagurabachi is built around Kunishige’s character, and tries to paint him as a hero. Kunishige is no hero, and the proof of this is in his blades. Anyone who can create something as malevolent as Shinuchi can’t be good.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

How Kunishige is an antihero in Kagurabachi

Kunishige, being a hero, can be attributed to propaganda (Image via Shueisha)

If there is one thing Kagurabachi has shown viewers, it is that perception can be limiting. The reason why most viewers assume Kunishige is a hero is that the story constantly repeats that he is a hero. This is also the reason why viewers see the Hishaku as bad.

Ad

One thing is certain in the series: Kunishige is no hero. Many might disagree, but Kunishige's actions in the series are morally questionable and, at times, ethically wrong. The first action Kunishige takes that is wrong is the creation of the Enchanted Blades. The Enchanted Blades are no different from a nuclear weapon, and any weapon like that should not be brought into the world.

Kagurabachi is told from Chihiro's perspective, and that paints Kunishige as noble (Image via Shueisha)

Kunishige didn’t only create the weapons from Datenseki, but the resulting abilities from these weapons are also capable of causing eternal harm. It is one thing to create a weapon that can harm an enemy, but anything that can affect civilians is uncalled for. What would lead a supposed hero to create a weapon capable of committing genocide?

Ad

While many in the series want to blame the genocide on the master swordsman, he can’t be fully blamed for his actions while using the Shinuchi. From how things look, it seems like the Shinuchi might affect its user and strip them of their humanity, and if those blades emanated from Kunishige’s will, it is an indicator that the swordsmith might be ominous.

Final thoughts

Kunishige’s actions were born out of a war that was brought to Japan, and he created those weapons as a counter to those from the island, who were far too powerful. This is the only reason he is not an outright villain, as he had to fight back.

Ad

However, the Enchanted Blades are proof of a mind that is steep in malice, as they brought an opposing power to its knees. Hopefully, Kagurabachi will revisit the Seitei War in its upcoming chapters.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More