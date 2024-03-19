Yuji's official birthday MV includes two of the most traumatic Jujutsu Kaisen moments

On March 19, 2024 (March 20 in Japan), the official YouTube channel of Shounen Jump uploaded a special promotional video that comprised traumatic Jujutsu Kaisen moments. The video was released to commemorate the birthday of the protagonist of the series, Itadori Yuji. The PV comprised a brief journey of Itadori in the Jujutsu Kaisen story.

Alongside the protagonist's brightest moments, the video also featured some of the most traumatic Jujutsu Kaisen moments that Itadori experienced and also some of the villains that the protagonist faced throughout different arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen. Two of the most traumatic moments were centered around Nanami and Nobara, both of which happened during the Shibuya Arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Itadori birthday special PV features two of the most traumatic Jujutsu Kaisen moments

The special promotional video started with Itadori's first appearance in the series when he was standing in the hospital with his bedridden grandfather. The video progressed and revealed the cursed sorcerers he met throughout the series, which included Fushigoro, Nobara, Panda, Inumaki, and Maki.

The PV also revealed some of the most traumatic Jujutsu Kaisen moments, with the first reveal being Junpei. Mahito was seen as the highlight of this video, who made various appearances every time to make Itadori suffer. The second half of the video focused on the Shibuya Arc and revealed two of the most traumatic Jujutsu Kaisen moments of the deaths of Kento Nanami and Kugisaki Nobara.

As the video reached its end, the last fight between Mahito and Itadori was showcased, which involved Itadori's triumph over the cursed spirit. The climax of the video involved the appearance of a new character named Kinji Hakari, who is fighting Itadori.

Kento Nanami

The last appearance of Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

After being gravely injured in Dagon's domain, Nanami found himself in a hoard of cursed spirits, each trying to kill him. As he fought these spirits, he thought of retiring as a cursed sorcerer.

As he reached the endpoint, Mahito made a surprise entry and touched him. Unfortunately, Itadori also arrived there at the same moment as Nanami, now moments away from being killed by Mahito's Idle Transfiguration.

Instead of asking for help from Itadori, he died with a smile on his face, with his last words to Itadori being:

"You take it from here."

After this, his body got transfigured from Mahito's cursed technique and he died. This was one of the most traumatic Jujutsu Kaisen moments.

Kugisaki Nobara

The last appearance of Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

After being saved from Haruta Shigemo by Nanami, Nobara was asked to stay on the sidelines as Shibuya station was filled with cursed spirits beyond her level. But she still decided to enter the battlefield and had to confront the special-grade spirit, Mahito.

She gave Mahito a beating because she was fighting the clone Mahito who couldn't use his cursed technique. The real one, who had just killed Nanami, was fighting Itadori. As the fight progressed, Mahito planned something evil and decided to merge with his clones.

The clone started to run, forcing Nobara to follow. As the clone crossed paths with the real one, they exchanged places and the real Mahito touched Nobara's face, while Itadori kept screaming for his teammate not to advance. A brief flashback to Nobara's childhood was showcased after which she turned towards Itadori and uttered:

"Life wasn't so bad."

After this, she was hit with Mahito's cursed technique and fell to the ground. Itadori collapsed after this, as his mental state broke. Nobara was later carried out of the station to heal but there is no confirmation as to whether she is alive. This was another one of the most traumatic Jujutsu Kaisen moments.

