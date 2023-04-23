Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 13: Release Date And Time, Countdown, Where To Read, What To Expect, And More

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 13 is set to be released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 12 AM JST. In the most recent chapter, Omura made the decision that she would not care if Chono was an NPC or not. Additionally, Omura expunged Chono's name for the mistakes she committed because Chono in chapter 10 accepted full responsibility for Omura's actions, after which the instructor returned and suggested writing an apology letter.

Following this Chono, Omura and Asakura towards the conclusion of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 12, decided to go to a Karaoke session and took a VIP booth, which ended in quite a surprise.

With that, the chapter came to an end, and fans are eagerly anticipating Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 13. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for chapter 13.

In Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 13, how will the Karaoke session play out?

Release date and time, where to watch

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 13 will be available on April 30, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. On the same day, the chapter will be distributed worldwide. Unfortunately, due to time zone differences, publication times will undoubtedly vary. Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 13 will be available to readers all over the world through Shueisha's Manga Plus website and Manga Plus app. The manga is available without a subscription and readers can read the manga for free.

The following times in the corresponding time zones are set for the release of Chapter 13 of the series:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 08 am, Saturday, April 29, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, April 29, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, April 29, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, April 29, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, April 29, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, April 29, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, April 30, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, April 30, 2023

What is to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 13?

After Omura cleared his name for her error towards the end of the last chapter of Yumeochi Dreaming, Chono and Omura were in a room conversing. As they appeared to be on good terms, Asakura joined and invited Omura to join her and Chono's group to relive their youth, as they had few fond memories of their youth.

Omura joined Chono and Asakura's group, and they decided to go to a Karaoke session, which turned out to be a surprise because they had reserved a VIP room that featured a bed and none of them knew about it.

So, we will probably watch how their session progresses in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 13 goes because all three of them appeared to be awkward with the circumstances. Moreover, it will be more enjoyable to watch as none of them have gone to Karaoke sessions till now.

Furthermore, now that Chono and Asakura have discovered another time-sleeper, another character may be introduced in the following chapters.

Recap of Chapter 12

The last chapter of Yumeochi Dreaming began with Chono, who was sitting in class when his teacher called him. When Chono entered the teacher's office, he began to apologize for the events of Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 10. The instructor, on the other hand, praised Chono for his friendship with Omura, claiming that Omura had revealed the truth about the disturbing incident.

As Chono left the office, he wondered if Omura would really admit it. He then went to the councilor's office, where Omura was writing an apology letter. Chono then asked if she believed he was a sleeper like her and not an NPC, to which Omura replied that she didn't care if he was an NPC or not and that dreams carry the memory for the next day and that it would be a waste if she was there all the time causing problems.

As they were conversing, Omura asked Chono to appear before her from time to time, and Asakura entered the room. Asakura then stated that there could be more sleepers like them, but there is no way of knowing. Following that, Asakura invited Omura to join their group because they had not enjoyed their High School experience as students and now have the opportunity to relive their youth.

Omura gave her approval but questioned how they could do so. In the midst of this, a group of three girls were passing by the hallway, deciding to go to karaoke, to which Asakura suggests that they also go to karaoke, but none of them had.

The three then went to karaoke and reserved a booth. As Chono suggested booking a standard booth for all three, Asakura suggested a VIP booth. Following that, as all three were going to their rooms, Omura brought many drinks with her. Towards the conclusion of the chapter, as they found their booth, they opened it and were surprised as it had a bed.

This is where the chapter ended.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

