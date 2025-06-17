Zatsu Tabi episode 12 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 12, the season finale, is scheduled to come out on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks, as per the official sources. The series will also be released on Japanese television networks like BS 11, YTV, and AT-X. Following shortly, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences.

Being the finale of the series, the upcoming Zatsu Tabi episode 12 will likely provide closure to the series. The previous installment was mostly about Chika and Fuyune visiting the famous Izumo-Taisha and Fuyune praying to mend her relationship with Riri.

Zatsu Tabi episode 12: Release date and time

Still from the anime (Image via Makaria)

As mentioned earlier, the Zatsu Tabi episode 12 will be released on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10 pm JST. While the release time differs, the aforementioned date should correspond to other global regions. The global release time based on specific time zones is as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday, June 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 6:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025 British Summer Time 2:00 pm Monday, June 23, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:00 pm Monday, June 23, 2025 Australian Central Time 10:30 pm Monday, June 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday, June 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 12?

The season finale of the Zatsu Tabi series will be available on several Japanese TV networks like Tokyo MX, BS 11, Tachigi TV, TV Euphoria, YTV, and AT-X. Furthermore, the episode can be streamed on renowned streaming services like ABEMA and d Anime Store, exclusively in Japan.

As per their spring 2025 release schedule and anime lineup, Crunchyroll will bring the final episode to the global fans. However, it is worth noting that this is a paid service.

Zatsu Tabi episode 11 brief recap

Expand Tweet

Episode 11 started with Chika waking up on the train. As she realized there were still three and a half hours left to reach Izumo, she decided to check out the train's lounge. While walking through the lounge, she noticed Fuyune looking at her phone with a serious face. As Chika started mentioning Riri's name, Fuyune seemed to become more anxious.

After Fuyune swiftly runs to her room, Chika receives a text from Riri, making her wonder if something happened between the two. After a while, they both reach Izumoshi Station. After getting off, both Fuyune and Chika decided to visit the Izumo-Taisha. After strolling a bit through the beautiful scenic road, they made a stop after noticing a wall by the road, which turned out to be the Takamatsu Station Bridge.

After Fuyune suggested following the old railway track until they reach Izumo-Taisha, and Chika agreed, they both went through the town visiting several landmarks, including the former Taisha Station building. Chika also noticed that Fuyune constantly kept checking her phone, assuming that she was waiting for a message from Riri.

Still from episode 11 of the anime (Image via Makaria)

After walking for a while, they came across an eating place and ordered the famous Nodoguro bowl and Shijimi soup. After enjoying the meal, they finally reached the Izumo-Taisha. While Chika prayed for the well-being of everyone, Fuyune prayed to mend things between her and Riri. Following this, this spent some time at the temple and started heading towards the Inasa Beach.

As they were at the beach, Chika finally asked Fuyune what her fight with Riri was about, to which Fuyune revealed that the fight happened last night, related to food preferences. After a while, they took a train from the Izumo Taisha-mae station to Matsue-Shinjiko-Onsen Station to sleep in a hotel, but started working on manga for the rest of the night.

What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 12? (Speculative)

Still from the anime (Image via Makaria)

As Zatsu Tabi episode 12 will be the season finale for the series, it will likely wrap up the series' events so far. Furthermore, it will also feature the relationship between Fuyune and Riri sorted out. Nevertheless, the episode will mostly focus on Chika, Fuyune, and Riri, as the main characters of the show.

