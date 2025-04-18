Zenitsu is Hashira-level by Demon Slayer's end (& his final fights prove it)

The Demon Slayer series is filled with sequences of characters surpassing others and rising to the occasion. Particularly during the climax, while many characters have shown great development, one character has risen way beyond the fans' expectations. The character in discussion here is Zenitsu Agatsuma, a demon slayer and one of the protagonists from the series.
Before the Infinity Castle arc and the Sunrise Countdown arc, Zenitsu had already started showing changes in his character, moving towards a more serious and intense role than his otherwise goofy and cowardly appearances. However, his participation and events from the final arcs only confirmed the development of his character and power, arguably surpassing the levels of a Hashira.
Disclaimer: This article reflects solely the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime/manga.
Zenitsu showing Hashira-level powers in the Demon Slayer's final arcs
While he was first shown during the Final Selection arc, Zenitsu was first introduced in the Tsuzumi Mansion arc, where he joined Tanjiro and Inosuke to investigate the mansion's demonic activities. On first introduction, Zenitsu is shown as a cowardly character who freezes and shakes at the thought of battle. However, this is also the same time his impressive Thunder Breathing Form was introduced.
When comparing Zenitsu with a Hashira's level of powers, several key factors have to be considered, which Zenitsu has shown in several instances throughout the series. Zenitsu has created a new form for his Thunder Breathing, the 7th form, something that Hashira like Giyu and Muichiro have only done before.
Moreover, his true Hashira-level powers and strength can be elaborated based on his fights near the climax of the series, especially with Kaigaku. While many have argued that Kaigaku was more inexperienced as an Upper Moon, he was still an Upper Moon of the Twelve Kizuki. Muzan would not choose any random demon to replace a member of his elite squad of high-ranking demons.
Zenitsu held the upper hand throughout the entire fight. While Kaigaku did manage to retaliate every once in a while, Zenitsu completely overwhelmed the Upper Rank demon. Additionally, Zenitsu was arguably holding back during the entire fight, pleading with Kaigaku and emotionally driven by the times they trained together.
When Zenitsu unleashed the final Flaming Thunder God on Kaigaku, it was more of a message to him of what they could have accomplished together if Kaigaku hadn't chosen to become a demon. The entire fight sequence showed Zenitsu's growth as an individual and actions expected from a Hashira.
During the final fight between Tanjiro and Muzan in Demon Slayer's Sunrise Countdown arc, Zenitsu again played a key role. While Tanjiro was knocked out, Zenitsu sliced Muzan's arm to free Inosuke as they fended off the Demon King. Meanwhile, Zenitsu was motivating Tanjiro to get up by talking about Nezuko. Furthermore, Zenitsu fights Muzan with his Thunder Breathing, and even gets knocked off, only to allow Tanjiro to use his Sun Breathing.
Final thoughts
All the instances discussed above definitely put Zenitsu in a Hashira-level position. From his actions to his resilience in fighting shown during the climax arcs of Demon Slayer, he portrayed his growth from being cowardly and frazzled to being calm and collected. Even when everyone was falling into Nakime's Infinity Castle, Zenitsu held his composure.
While all these instances are yet to be revealed in the anime, the sequence to the Infinity Castle arc will be shown soon, as confirmed by Ufotable on the series' return in September 2025. As all the Hashira and demon slayers, including Zenitsu, enter the castle, the story is yet to be unfolded.
