Zenshu episode 4 review: Natsuko and Japanese Pop Culture save the day

Zenshu episode 4 was released on January 26, 2025. The episode followed the same approach as the previous one, as Natsuko's acts caused the plotline of A Tale of Pershing to change. With the creation of a new element, a male idol, Natsuko avoided the death of Memmeln, causing a change in the movie's timelines.

A key interest during this was how alluring the idols are even in the fantasy industry, just like how they are in Japanese pop culture. However, where Natsuko's act did change, so came the speculation of her relationship with Luke that grew. This, again, brought up the question of whether Natsuko might become the true protagonist of A Tale of Perishing if her acts kept changing the timeline.

Zenshu episode 4 review: 'Idols are enjoyable in any world'

Memmeln dancing with the idol (Image via MAPPA)

As some fans might already know, the Idol Industry in Japan is huge. The Japanese are so dedicated to this profession that even idols with a few hundred followers are considered superstars by their fans.

This aspect was taken in Zenshu episode 4 to stop Memmeln from destroying the world by summoning the Ultimate Void. Female idols are more popular in Japanese media but male ones are also second to none as they have thousands of fans from around the country.

The male idol in Zenshu episode 4, The Ultimate Exister, might be inspired by a popular male idol as his appearance resembled that of a stereotypical image of an idol.

Another fun detail in Zenshu episode 4 was how the idol changed the entire atmosphere through a click of his fingers, something that the idol fans might experience in the performances of their favorite idols.

The insert song also played well with the idol's persona and how it transformed Memmeln from a destroyer to a true fangirl. However, a critical point in this would be Memmeln's introduction. She revealed her aim without any hesitation, proving how the series might not utilize such a point and could go with a simple plotline in the future.

Zenshu episode 4: Natsuko's impact further changes the timeline

In Zenshu episode 1, Natsuko's appearance saved Unio from a confirmed death, as it happened in A Tale of Perishing's timeline. Surprisingly, the same sequence of events was repeated in episode 4 where Memmeln was supposed to die at the hands of Luke because she was to transform into the Ultimate Void.

However, Natsuko crafted the male idol at the last minute when Memmelmn was supposed to be killed at the hands of Luke, which gave Memmelmn the motivation to continue her life.

This, again, might be hinting that Natsuko might become the true protagonist of A Tale of Perishing. As Luke Braveheart was the movie's protagonist when Natsuko wasn't transported to this fantasy world, things might change soon in the future.

Final thoughts

Natsuko and Memmeln as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 4 ended with a focus on an owl that looked like a Void, hinting that the next episode might also see Natsuko changing another element from A Tale of Perishing. As the series opts for a simple plotline, one element might be different in every future, ultimately making Natsuko the true hero out of the Nine Soldiers.

