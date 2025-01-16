Zenshu episode 2: Natsuko Hirose joins the Nine Soldiers after second battle against the Void army

Zenshu episode 2, titled Defend to the Death, was released on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST in Japan. The episode continued the renowned anime director, Natsuko Hirose's journey in the new world of A Tale of Perishing.

The episode started with the aftermath of the previous episode, where Natsuko discovered and used her newfound animator powers to wipe out an entire army of Void monsters. It also saw Natsuko using her knowledge about the world of A Tale of Perishing to prevent some devastating calamities that struck the Last Town. This resulted in her becoming a part of the Nine Soldiers.

Zenshu episode 2: Natsuko Hirose decides to protect the Last Town after failing to return to her reality

Natsuko as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

The opening events of Zenshu episode 2 saw Natsuko Hirose having a flashback of her childhood in her dream, particularly of a time when she used to adore A Tale of Perishing. After she woke up, she came across Luke Braveheart, the Hero of the Last Town and the leader of the Nine Soldiers.

Due to the events of the previous episode, Luke started questioning Natsuko about her world and her true identity. However, their conversation came to a halt due to Natsuko's grumbling stomach. Apparently, she had been asleep for three whole days.

As Luke prepared some food for her, Natsuko started disclosing intimate information about him. She claimed that she learned from reading his character reference sheets, causing Luke to get flustered. After serving Natsuko with some more food, Luke questioned her about her powers, which she used in her first battle against the Void monsters to wipe out their entire army.

However, when she attempted to use her pegbar to summon her animator powers once again, Natsuko discovered that she was no longer able to do so. Shortly afterward, Luke's teammates, Unio, Memerun, and QJ, arrived at the scene and informed them that the mayor had requested their presence, especially Natsuko's.

Zenshu episode 2: Natsuko Hirose gets invited to join the Nine Soldiers

A still from Zenshu episode 2 (image via MAPPA)

Natsuko was bewildered upon meeting the mayor. She was especially amazed at how scantily-clad he was and proceeded to be even more amazed after meeting the Prophet Baobab in person.

After explaining their current predicament involving the Voids, Prophet Baobab extended a proposal to Natsuko - to join the Nine Soldiers and help them prevent the calamity of the Great Void. However, this idea was immediately rejected by Luke and Unio. Luke was especially opposed to this proposal, stating that he didn't want another woman to join the Nine Soldiers, since he deemed them to be a burden to the team.

Luke's words certainly struck a nerve with Natsuko, who claimed that she didn't want to be a part of the Nine Soldiers in the first place since she would likely perish alongside them in a Void invasion that was to take place soon.

Zenshu episode 2: Natsuko decides to protect her new world

Natsuko returns to Luke's hideout (image via MAPPA)

After warning Luke and the others about the upcoming Void invasion, Natsuko stormed off. She was aware that she couldn't live in this world for long, and thus started searching for a way back. However, she was unable to think of any way to make it back to her reality and gave up soon afterward.

Realizing that whining about her current predicament would be fruitless, Natsuko returned to Luke's place to eat something. There, she claimed that since she didn't have a way to return to her world, she would try to protect the one she was currently in.

Natsuko drew some pictures of the Void's spaceship and explained the upcoming invasion to the others in great detail. She also revealed that she had changed her mind about not joining the Nine Soldiers. As such, Luke decided to let her become a part of the Nine Soldiers, albeit on a condition - if Natsuko's prediction about the upcoming attack comes true and if they win against the Voids with her help.

Zenshu episode 2: Natsuko unlocks her animator powers once

again

Natsuko gets her animator powers back (image via MAPPA)

Natsuko spent the next few days helping others with their preparations for the upcoming battle. Fortunately for Natsuko, her prediction ended up coming true - the Voids attacked Last Town precisely on the day she said they would, and arrived in the same spaceships that she drew.

Although the forces of Last Town struggled at repelling the invasion at first, Natsuko unlocking her animator powers once again allowed them to swiftly turn the tide of the battle. This time, she created an entity that instantly annihilated the entire enemy forces with a single strike each. It even took out their spaceship effortlessly.

As the people of the Last Town stared in amazement at the sight before them, Natsuko collapsed once again, presumably due to toll her powers took on her body.

Zenshu episode 2 closing events

Natsuko as seen in the closing moments of Zenshu episode 2 (image via MAPPA)

After Natsuko collapsed on the battlefield, Luke carried her to safety once again, this time with a seemingly higher opinion of her and her capabilities.

When Natsuko woke up after three days, she was once again treated to a large serving of food that Luke made for her. Zenshu episode 2 came to an end, featuring a much better dynamic between Natsuko Hirose and Luke Braveheart, whose relationship will undoubtedly progress even further in the upcoming episodes.

