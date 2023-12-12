Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10: Exact Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 will be released on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 11:40 pm JST. Following the release of episode 9 in September 2023, the anime will finally return with its finale on Christmas. Episode 10 will be televised on Japanese TV networks and made available on streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Akira, Kencho, Shizuka, and Beatrix's quartet reach Akira's home village, Gunma. There, Akira tried to help out his parents but had a hard time doing so. As for his father, unbeknownst to everyone, he was hiding a bite mark. Meanwhile, another group in the village was trying to complete their Bucket List.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 release times in all regions

Akira as seen in the anime's preview (Image via BUG FILMS)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 will be titled Hometown of the Dead I. It will be aired on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 11:40 pm JST. However, due to different time zones across different regions around the world, the anime episodes will be released at varying times accordingly.

The upcoming Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6:40 am Monday December 25 Central Standard Time 8:40 am Monday December 25 Eastern Standard Time 9:40 am Monday December 25 Greenwich Mean Time 2:40 pm Monday December 25 Central European Time 3:40 pm Monday December 25 Indian Standard Time 8:10 pm Monday December 25 Philippine Standard Time 10:40 pm Monday December 25 Australia Central Standard Time 12:10 am Tuesday December 26

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 broadcast and streaming details

Akira and Kencho as seen in the anime's preview (Image via BUG FILMS)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 will first be televised on 28 MBS/TBS TV networks in Japan on December 25. After that, AT-X is set to air the same episodes three days later, on December 28. The repeat broadcast of the same is set to take place on January 3. This will be followed by the entire anime airing on January 6.

As for streaming platforms, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 is set to be made available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. The announcement did not mention Muse Asia's YouTube channel. However, it is to be assumed that Muse Communications will also stream the episodes due to their license.

Recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9

Teruo Tendou as seen in the anime (Image via BUG FILMS)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9, titled Treehouse of the Dead, sees the quartet of Akira, Kencho, Shizuka, and Beatrix reach near Gunma. The group comes across a barricaded tunnel full of zombies. This forces them to take a detour, during which they rescue an old man named Masaru Kumano. Following that, they help Kumano build a treehouse, as it is also part of Akira's Bucket List.

After the treehouse is completed, the quartet part ways with Kumano and reaches Akira's home village, Gunma. There, Akira reunites with his parents and tries to repay them for their kindness. Unfortunately, he has a hard time. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to everyone, Akira's father had been bitten. At the same time, another group from the village is aiming to complete a Bucket List of their own.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10?

Kanta Higurashi as seen in the anime's preview (Image via BUG FILMS)

As evident from the preview, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 will see Akira Tendou and his friends help out Gunma villagers with Tokyo escapees. They will contribute to farming and take care of the elders to try and enjoy a little despite the inconveniences.

Meanwhile, Akira's former college classmate, Kanta Higurashi, will seek revenge on society by completing his Bucket List.