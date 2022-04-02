Zoro's 5 flashiest moves in One Piece (and 5 that look underwhelming)

One Piece’s Roronoa Zoro is known for having some of the best moves in the series, as well as amongst even the best swordsmen in anime and manga. His trademark Three Sword Style is incredibly unique, especially within One Piece, and makes for some of the most engaging action scenes in the series.

While all of his moves are entertaining, some are definitely more exciting and engaging than others. None are truly bad, but there are a select few which certainly leave something to be desired in their use.

Here are Zoro’s five flashiest moves in One Piece, and five more that look underwhelming.

Three Sword Style Secret Art’s dominate Zoro’s flashiest moves in One Piece

1) Nine Sword Style: Asura

The Nine Sword Style: Asura technique debuts in the critically and commercially acclaimed Enies Lobby arc of One Piece. It serves as the proverbial nail in the coffin for the Zoro and Kaku fight, netting the former the victory in an extremely engaging, exciting, and flashy fashion.

2) One Sword Style Draw: Shishi Sonson

Especially as seen in the Wano arc, the One Sword Style Draw: Shishi Sonson is one of Zoro’s flashiest moves. Its simplicity in form garnering such a memorable and exciting offensive is what truly makes this move remarkable. Its Wano arc appearances further highlight this, thanks to the new animation style the arc utilizes.

3) Three Sword Style Secret Art: Sanzen Sekai

One of the earliest signature techniques Zoro uses in One Piece, the Sanzen Sekai is incredibly flashy and impressive. Watching him spin his two swords at such a high speed with fluent motion is a technical wonder, able to engage even the most aloof fans. Despite its simplistic appearance, it’s an incredibly engaging move.

4) Three Sword Style Secret Art: Ichidai Sanzen Daisen Sekai

Likewise, the Ichidai Sanzen Daisen Sekai is an upgraded version of the former Sanzen Sekai. Zoro imbues his swords with Armament Haki, making the attack much stronger than it ever previously was. This variant also seems to be much more powerful, cutting a much larger area than its more simplistic predecessor.

5) Three Sword Style: Rengoku Onigiri

Debuting in One Piece’s currently releasing Wano arc, the Rengoku Onigiri is undoubtedly one of Zoro’s flashiest moves. The purple aura which surrounds him draws viewers in, and the sheer level of destruction the moves use and the impact it creates keeps viewers eyes glued to the fight. Although used sparingly, it’s nevertheless one of his flashiest moves.

Two Sword Style techniques abound in Zoro’s most underwhelming moves in One Piece

1) No Sword Style: Dragon Twister

The No Sword Style: Dragon Twister is used very sparingly in One Piece, and yet never seems to make much of an impression when used. Zoro essentially uses the technique to redirect his opponent’s attacks or even their whole bodies. The move offers no inherent offensive value, and is more of a strategic redirection of an enemy or their attack than a direct assault.

2) Two Sword Style Draw: Rashomon

Despite being so similar in form, there’s something about the Rashomon that makes it less impressive than its One Sword Style cousin, the Shishi Sonson. Perhaps it has to do with tone and when each move is used, the Rashomon is only seen used for clearing a path. Whatever the reason, this Draw technique simply feels much more inferior to any other.

3) Two Sword Style: Tower Climb and Return

The basic Tower Climb and Return technique is truly nothing to write home about. Zoro essentially jumps up with his swords, blades skyward, then flips the blades back towards the ground and descends with blazing force. The Ripple variant, which appears in Wano, is much more impressive, but the base technique is incredibly underwhelming considering who uses it.

4) Three Sword Style: Ox Demon

The Ox Demon and its subset of moves aren’t the most impressive in One Piece. The main appeal is in the tense set up, where Zoro’s eye glows red and his aura takes the shape of an ox demon. As an actual offensive attack, it’s fairly simple, involving rushing towards your opponent and making quick, precise jabbing motions which nearly anyone could do.

5) One Sword Style: Great Dragon Shock

Finally, the Great Dragon Shock is undoubtedly Zoro’s most underwhelming move in all of One Piece. Its lone appearance sees his opponent literally paralyzed with fear in preparation for the attack, which sees him run towards his opponent and make a vertical slash. The buildup is much too long for far too little payoff, and the act of paralyzing his opponent with fear is more impressive than the move itself.

