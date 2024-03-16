3 Dodgers players who can sparkle during Seoul Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off the MLB season in under a week. The team will take on the San Diego Padres in a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea.

The first game will take place on March 20. Tyler Glasnow will face off against Yu Darvish. Game 2 will be the following day, with Joe Musgrove and Yoshinobu Yamamoto the expected starters. Both games start at 6:05 a.m. ET on ESPN.

With the season opener just days away, we look at which Dodgers players could turn heads in Korea.

3 Dodgers players that can shine in Seoul Series

#3, Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts' name has come up frequently this offseason. He was expected to work as the team's second baseman this season; however, he is moving to shortstop this year.

Gavin Lux, who missed last season after tearing his ACL in Spring Training, has had some accuracy issues this spring. Manager Dave Martinez wants to keep his bat in the lineup, so Betts and Lux are swapping positions. Expect the slugger to pick up where he left off last season.

#2, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be the starter for Game 2. He was one of the biggest names this winter, and while he has had to adjust at times, he has looked spectacular.

An adjustment period is expected for international players. Through three games, he holds an 0-1 record with an 8.38 ERA. Despite the struggles, he still has 14 strikeouts on 9.2 innings of work.

That high strikeout number will play well in this league. It goes without saying that not many people would be surprised if he dominated the Padres in his start.

#1, Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani was the talk of the offseason. The baseball world entered a frenzy when it was announced that he signed his deal with the Dodgers, and in his first game of the spring, he hit a home run.

Ohtani will work as the team's designated hitter this year as he recovers from the medical procedure he had on his UCL in the offseason. Expect Ohtani to hit second behind Betts in the lineup.

The Blue Crew has a real chance at dominating the league this season. They have assembled a juggernaut squad, and anything short of a World Series title at the end of the season will be a failure.

