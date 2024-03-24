3 players who can replace Taijuan Walker in Phillies' Opening Day roster

Taijuan Walker will start the 2024 MLB season on the IL and the Philadelphia Phillies will have to find a replacement. Walker reported a shoulder issue on Saturday, and it has been revealed that he has an impingement. He was slated to start on April 1 against the Cincinnati Reds and was going to be a key part of the rotation.

Opening day is on Wednesday versus the Atlanta Braves, and while the Phillies have good depth, it's not an ideal time for an injury. Manager Rob Thompson told reporters on Saturday:

“Anytime a guy has something like that this late in the spring, you’re a little bit concerned."

Thompson was confident in Philadelphia's replacements:

“That’s why you have all the depth.”

So, let's take a look at some of that depth and three players that could take Taijuan Walker's spot in the rotation.

3 players who could replace Taijuan Walker in Phillies' Opening Day roster

#1, Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull - Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day

Spencer Turnbull seems the most likely player to step in for Walker, and this is exactly the kind of situation he was signed for. Turnbull agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal and will be looking to make the most of every opportunity he can in 2024.

Turnbull is delighted to be in Philadelphia, telling The Athletic:

“It’s been wonderful. I can’t say enough good things about it. Very different. Completely different vibes in a lot of different ways. I’ve loved it so far, and hopefully, it’s just going to continue to get better. I’ve enjoyed every second of it.”

#2, Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm - Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Seven

The Phillies have extended veteran pitcher Matt Strahm through 2025 and given his experience, he could certainly help carry the load in Taijuan Walker's absence. With Strahm having helped in the bullpen and started games in the past, he is a valuable piece at a time like this.

Given that Strahm started last season when Ranger Suárez hit the IL, it would not be a huge surprise if he were to step in again.

#3, Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery - World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Five

Free agent Jordan Montgomery has been one of the ongoing storylines of the offseason and is currently being linked to a variety of teams. The latest updates have the Phillies being linked, and Taijuan Walker's injury might spur them into action.

MLB Insider Jim Bowden posted on X:

"According to a source, Jordan, Montgomery has 2 teams offering him long-term contracts, and his market has finally hit, and it's getting competitive. 4 Playoff teams AZ/PHL/NYY/HOU lost significant starters to injuries. Red Sox, Yankees are still involved to some degree."

It will be interesting to see if Walker's injury adds some impetus to the chase for Montgomery. While he might not be ready with opening day so close, it wouldn't take long to get him acclimatized to Philly.

