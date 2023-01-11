3 Reasons why Andruw Jones should be in the Hall of Fame

Will 2023 finally be the year that former All-Star Andruw Jones gets elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame? It remains to be seen if the outfielder will find himself enshrined this year. However, the answer will come on January 24th, 2023.

The 45-year-old will look to improve upon the 41.4% he received in 2022. In order to gain entry into Cooperstown, players need to hit the 75% vote threshold within their 10-year window of eligibility.

If he is unable to reach the 75% threshold, he will still have four more years of eligibility. However, it may be time for his induction. His defensive ability made him one of, if not the best defensive outfielder of all time. He was also very productive offensively and ranks among or above several Hall of Famers already in the Hall of Fame.

1. Andruw Jones may be the best defensive outfielder of all time

Jones was a force in the outfield, winning all 10 of his Gold Glove awards in consecutive years from 1998-2007. Only two outfielders in history have won more than 10 Gold Glove Awards, Roberto Clemente and Willie Mays, both of whom are already in the Hall of Fame.

Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro Suzuki, and Al Kaline are the only other outfielders with 10 Gold Glove Awards. Kaline and Griffey are also already in the Hall of Fame, with Ichiro most likely to be enshrined once first eligible.

Andruw Jones has more than proven his defensive worth in the majors and is arguably the best defensive player roaming the outfield. He posted a career defensive WAR of 24.4, which is 5.6 more than any other outfielder in MLB history.

2. More than just a glove

While Jones is often praised for his defensive abilities, he was no slouch at the plate. In 7,599 career at-bats, the outfielder hit 434 home runs, 1,289 RBIs, and a .254 batting average. He also stole 152 bases in his career.

His 434 home runs have him tied for 48th on the all-time home run list ahead of Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr., Mike Piazza, and the aforementioned Al Kaline.

3. His peak ranked him among the best in baseball

Upon reviewing the careers of players, their peak years may only last five years. However, this was not the case for Jones. During his prime years (1997-2007) only Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds produced a higher WAR among position players.

During those years with the Atlanta Braves, it was hard to argue that Jones was not one of the best players in baseball. From '98 to '07, he won the Gold Glove Award every season, as well as five All-Star selections.

