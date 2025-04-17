5 bold trade proposals that could power Yankees to a title

The New York Yankees entered the 2025 season as one of the favorites to contend for the World Series, and while they are still a legitimate threat, they feel incomplete. The team is still in a prime position to contend for the title, however there is a chance that the front office might need to make a trade or two in order to get there.

Ad

It's true that the Yankees are dealing with a number of significant injuries to some of their top players, including Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Marcus Stroman, and Giancarlo Stanton. That being said, the roster felt like it was a piece or two away from being one of the deepest lineups and rotations in Major League Baseball.

Here's a closer look at 5 trade proposals that could improve the New York Yankees for a World Series push

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Yankees swap prospects for a Cy Young winner

Ad

Trending

Yankees receive RHP Sandy Alcantara

Marlins receive Spencer Jones, Brock Selvidge, Cade Smith

One of the areas that New York needs the most help is their pitching rotation. Miami Marlins superstar Sandy Alcantara is one of the top names that could be on the market this summer, and landing a package of top prospects could be the ideal route for the rebuilding franchise.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 - New York adds a Hall of Fame third baseman

Yankees receive Nolan Arenado

Cardinals get Roderick Arias, Oswald Peraza

Nolan Arenado is one of the best third basemen of his generation, however, the 34-year-old's days in St. Louis might be numbered. The main problem with any Arenado deal is his no-trade clause, however, if the eight-time All-Star decides that the Bronx Bombers are an ideal fit, it could be a true game-changer for the World Series hopefuls.

Ad

#3 - The Yanks take a gamble on a former top prospect

New York recieves Bobby Miller

Dodgers land Brendan Jones, Trystan Vrieling

Los Angeles and New York battled it out for the title last postseason and could be in line for another epic showdown. That being said, the two teams could look to make a minor deal with implications for this season and beyond.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former top prospect Bobby Miller looks like he could benefit from a change of scenery, while the Dodgers could look to add to their farm system with a pair of mid-tier propects coming back. While the Dodgers might look to shop him around, it's clear that the team has a bit of a logjam at the pitching postion, and adding to the farm is never a bad idea.

#4 - New York lands All-Star outfielder

Ad

Yanks recieve Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox add Spencer Jones, Cam Schlittler

One of the hottest names on the trade market is Luis Robert Jr. The former All-Star outfielder has struggled in recent seasons, however, the Chicago White Sox have not exactly been the pinnacle of stellar play on the field. While plenty of teams could be looking for his services, the Yankees could swap out of their top prospects in Spencer Jones in order to bring in a potential X-factor in the outfield.

Ad

#5 - New York brings in a former top prospect to man third base

Bronx Bombers get Ke'Bryan Hayes, Andrew Heaney

Pirates receive Brock Selvidge, Everson Pereira

The final bold trade proposal sees New York addressing their issues at both starting pitching and third base by landing Ke'Bryan Hayes and Andrew Heaney from the Pittsburgh Pirates for prospects Brock Selvidge and Everson Pereira. It may be a steep price to pay, however, Hayes is a former top prospect with several, affordable years of team control remaining on his deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More