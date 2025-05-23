5 buy-low candidates to trade for in fantasy baseball leagues right now ft. Ozzie Albies and Christian Yelich

Finding and acquiring a buy-low candidate in fantasy baseball leagues could make all the different when the playoffs come along. Even though some of these players on this list might be struggling, it might not always be easy to convince a fellow fantasy manager to give up on a proven talent, especially if they spent high draft capital on them.

All that being said, it never hurts to send out a trade offer. Sometimes combining a sell-high player with a buy-low candidate could be the best way to get one of these deals done. It is also worth mentioning that sometimes, buying low on a player will not always yield results, sometimes players simply have down seasons.

Here's a closer look at 5 buy-low candidates to target in fantasy baseball leagues right now

#1 - Ozzie Albies

The Atlanta Braves might have one of the deepest lineups in baseball, however, three-time All-Star Ozzie Albies has not looked like the superstar we have all grown accustomed to seeing. Albies' .226 batting average with 5 home runs and a career-low .620 OPS makes the infielder the ideal buy-low candidate.

When Ozzie Albies is healthy and locked in, he is one of the most talented second basemen in the game. The return of Ronald Acuna Jr. to the lineup could also help ignite the team's offense, which could help Ozzie turn things around.

#2 - Jose Altuve

One of the most successful hitters of his generation, Jose Altuve has put together an impressive career from both a fantasy baseball and MLB perspective. That being said, the two-time World Series champion has struggled all season. Even though Altuve hit a pair of home runs on Thursday night, he is only up to 6 on the year. Fantasy managers should look to trade for him before he truly heats up.

#3 - Dylan Cease

One of the most interesting buy-low candidate pitchers is Dylan Cease. The San Diego Padres star has shown flashes of his brilliance this season, however he has struggled to keep runs off the board. Cease might be the optimal buy-low candidate right now because of his elite upside and the fact that he has given 2 or more runs in 4 of his last 5 games.

#4 - Christian Yelich

Like Jose Altuve, Christian Yelich launched a pair of home runs on Thursday night and could be a sign of things to come. The Milwaukee Brewers superstar has been decently productive this season, racking up 9 home runs and 8 stolen bases, however, he is currently producing a career-low in both batting average and OPS.

While there is a chance that Yelich may not improve upon his batting average or OPS, his home run and stolen base numbers could make him an asset moving forward. The veteran's trade value could also be relatively low given his injury risk. He might be a gamble but one that could pay off in the end.

#5 - Juan Soto

It might be absurd to suggest that Juan Soto is a buy-low candidate but hear me out. The New York Mets slugger has struggled for his new club so far this season, posting a career-worst OPS. Even with his early-season slump, he is a top 5 talent in fantasy baseball and was drafted as such.

That being said, getting him in a trade for players drafted well below him could be a league-winning move. Given Soto's skills and track-record, there is no doubt that he will turn things around in New York, however his value might be at it's lowest point, so it is worthwhile to check in at least on the All-Star outfielder.

