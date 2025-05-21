5 Must-Stash Prospects in Fantasy Baseball Featuring Jac Caglianone and Andrew Painter

The fantasy baseball season is in full swing with a number of under-the-radar stars stepping up for managers across all platforms. There have been several undrafted players fantasy leagues who have emerged as legitimate weapons for managers, including the likes of Will Warren and Jacob Wilson.
Even though we are several weeks into the fantasy baseball season, there are some intriguing prospects on the horizon who could make an impact moving forward. While adding these players will require fantasy managers to stash them on their bench, taking up a valuable roster spot, some of these prospects could be league-winning talents before the end of the year.
Here's a look at 5 must-stash propects in fantasy baseball leagues right now
#1 - Andrew Painter
Andrew Painter might be the prospect who could have the biggest impact on the fantasy baseball season given his elite upside and the fact that he plays with the juggernaut Philadelphia Phillies.
Painter has made his way up to Triple-A and appears likely to join the team's pitching staff at some point this summer. Getting one's hands on Painter before there is a huge rush could provide managers with a massive boost heading towards the playoffs.
#2 - Bubba Chandler
Another top-tier prospect seemingly on the verge of an MLB promotion is Bubba Chandler of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The young pitcher has been electric in Triple-A this season, posting a 2.17 ERA with 56 strikeouts over 37.1 innings of work. Chandler has all of the upside and tools to form one of the best pitching duos in baseball alongside Paul Skenes.
#3 - Jac Caglianone
Jac Caglianone might have to wait a bit longer than Painter or Chandler before earning a shot in the Majors, however, given the Kansas City Royals' need for firepower in the outfield, perhaps the call comes sooner than expected. Caglianone has been tearing the cover off the ball in the minors this season and could be an instant source of batting average and home runs once if he earns the call.
#4 - Roman Anthony
Roman Anthony might be the most intriguing hitting prospect in fantasy baseball, however, the big question is whether or not the Boston Red Sox have a place for him to play. Anthony has all of the tools to become a star in the Majors, however, fantasy baseball managers may need to continue being patient with the slugger awaiting his shot with the big club.
#5 - Marcelo Mayer
Yet another Boston Red Sox prospect waiting on his shot, Marcelo Mayer may have a more immeadiate road to the show given his recent switch to second base. Like Anthony, Mayer is a potential star in the making and fantasy baseball managers would be wise to stash him on their bench ahead of his promotion. Through 41 games at Triple-A, Mayer has posted a .262 batting average with 8 home runs and 41 RBI.