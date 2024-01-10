6x MLB All-Star Curt Schilling and wife Shonda's former $8,000,000 Medfield mansion is a slice of luxury with traditional décor

Curt Schilling had a legendary MLB career which saw him win three World Series. Having played for the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox, Schilling earned a fortune during his playing days.

As such, it should be no surprise to learn he has lived in some incredible properties in his time, including a Medfield mansion. This property was listed by Schilling and his wife, Shonda, for $8 million in 2008, and he bought it from former NFL quarterback, Drew Bledsoe.

The property comes with 26 acres and features a home theatre, hot tub, games room, bar, batting cage, volleyball court, swimming pool, and an eight-car garage.

Let's take a look at this 11,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, six-bath, two-half-bath home:

Schilling's former $8,000,000 Medfield mansion (image credit: Landmark Residential Inc.)

While it was listed for $8 million, the property dropped to $2,999,999 in 2013.

Curt Schilling's accolades and net worth

During his career, Curt Schilling was a six-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion (2001, 2004 & 2007), winning the World Series MVP in 2001.

He won the NLCS MVP in 1993 and the Roberto Clemente Award in 2001. A two-time MLB wins leader, Schilling was the NL strikeout leader twice (1997 & 1998) and was enshrined in the Hall of Fames of both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox.

While he earned $114 million in salary and more in endorsements (via Celebrity Net Worth), Curt Schilling encountered financial issues, and his net worth is estimated to be around $1 million today.

Schilling founded a video game company, however, it went bankrupt. A resulting lawsuit claimed that he knew the company would fail and kept the information secret. The lawsuit was settled for $61 million in 2017, which hit Schilling's net worth significantly.

While this marred a prolific baseball career, Curt Schilling now works for BlazeTV, where he offers the benefit of his experience from his time in the MLB. He does, however, frequently court controversy, which has been met with condemnation from some quarters.

