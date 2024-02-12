Alyssa Milano's Super Bowl 2024 attendance raises eyebrows following actress' fundraising plea for son's baseball team

Alyssa Milano attended the Super Bowl on Sunday and watched first-hand as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

Milano was there with her son, Milo, which comes shortly after the pair made headlines when Milano attempted to crowdfund a trip for Milo's baseball team. This was not well-received, as the consensus was that Milano had the net worth to comfortably afford such a trip, whereas those giving might not.

Whether paying for everything is a good message to send your children is a conversation for another time and Milano defended her actions online.

However, Milano's presence at the Super Bowl certainly raised eyebrows. With tickets for the big game going for between $950 and $9,500, at an average of $5,500, the timing could perhaps have been better.

Milano shared a picture of her and Milo at the big game:

"My buddy. #mothersonlove #mothersonbond #superbowl"

Needless to say, the post caught some heat online and while the majority of comments were positive, a significant number did mention the crowdfunding.

Milano will perhaps be pleased that there were also a host of positive comments towards her and Milo.

Alyssa Milano's activism journey began with an HIV positive friend

In October 2023, Alyssa Milano took to Instagram to announce she would be sharing a personal story on "Six Degrees With Kevin Bacon."

She went on to discuss a childhood friend, Ryan, who was removed from school due to being HIV positive, and how he helped her change her life:

"At the age of 15, I met my dear friend Ryan, who was kicked out of school for being HIV positive. The fear and ignorance surrounding HIV at the time led to this unjust treatment.

"Ryan and I connected over our shared experiences of feeling like outsiders. But it was a pivotal moment, when he asked me to go on TV and kiss him to dispel misconceptions about HIV, that changed everything for me. Love and activism intertwined, and my journey began."

Milano is also passionate about Unicef and in particular, the Dawwie Initiative, a movement that aims to empower young girls. While Milano may have been in the headlines of late due to the crowdfunding debate, it is important to remember the good work she does.

While many have commented on how Milano's actions may seem a little tone-deaf, parenting can be complicated sometimes and sending the right message is an important part of raising a child.

Realistically, taking your son to the Super Bowl would be a fantastic, lasting memory and not something many would say no to.

