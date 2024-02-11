Super Bowl tickets 2024: What is the cheapest price available?

Super Bowl tickets have become the talking point ahead of the big game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. It's safe to say that fans will need to splash the cash to watch the match in the stadium this year.

As per StubHub, the average ticket price for this year's Super Bowl is $8,500. In last year's Super Bowl, where the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Glendale Stadium in Arizona, the average ticket price was reportedly $5,997.

However, there's quite a wide range between the cheapest and most expensive Super Bowl tickets at Allegiant Stadium for Sunday's game.

What are the cheapest Super Bowl tickets at Allegiant Stadium?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 58 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

According to StubHub, the cheapest get-in price for Super Bowl 2024 is $5,470. These seats are quite far away from the field, at the upper deck of the endzone, in Section 325, Row 8.

Meanwhile, the most expensive Super Bowl tickets are going at $196,875. These are the club premium seats which are located in Section C314.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024? TV schedule and live stream details for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs offense at Super Bowl 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 58 clash will air nationally on CBS. There will also be an alternate, kid-friendly broadcast of the game on Nickelodeon.

Fans without cable access can livestream the big game on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Fubo TV.

