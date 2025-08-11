Angels vs Dodgers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 11, MLB 2025

The Freeway Series begins on Monday, as the LA Angels face off against the LA Dodgers for the first of three games taking place in Anaheim. Coming into this fixture, the hosts are fourth in the AL West with a 56-62 record, while the visitors, currently 68-50, are top of the NL West.
Let's take a look at the odds to get an idea of how the action might play out on the field.
Angels vs Dodgers prediction
Taking the mound for the Angels is Jose Soriano, who has been solid, with a 7-9 record, along with a 4.01 ERA and 119 total strikeouts.
Offensively, the likes of Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Jo Adell and Taylor Ward are enjoying strong seasons for the hosts.
For the visitors, All-Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound. The 26-year-old has been excellent this season, boasting a 10-7 record, along with a 2.51 ERA and 139 total strikeouts.
At the plate, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Andy Pages are the key players for the visitors.
With the pitching matchup leaning in their favor and their offense firing on all cylinders at the moment, the 2024 World Series champions should secure an important win to begin this series.
Prediction: Los Angeles Angels 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 5
Odds
Money Line: Los Angeles Angels +147, Los Angeles Dodgers -182
Run Line: Angels +1.5 (-115), Dodgers -1.5 (106)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-135), Under 7.5 (+110)
Injury report
LAA injuries:
- Jorge Soler: 10-day IL (Back)
- Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Anthony Rendón: 60-day IL (Hip)
- Robert Stephenson: 60-day IL (Biceps)
- Ben Joyce: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
LAD injuries:
- Tommy Edman: 10-day IL (Ankle)
- Kiké Hernández: 10-day IL (Elbow)
- Hyeseong Kim: 10-day IL (Shoulder)
- Tanner Scott: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Kirby Yates: 15-day IL (Back)
- Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Roki Sasaki: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Tony Gonsolin: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Michael Conforto: day-to-day (Knee)
Expert's picks
The visitors' offense comes into this game swinging red-hot bats, and with their ace on the mound, they should be able to navigate their way to victory on Monday.
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -182
Run Line: Angels +1.5 (106)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-135)