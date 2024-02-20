Astros star Alex Bregman documents heartwarming moment of son Knox enchanted by bubbles blown by mom Reagan

Alex Bregman is preparing for the Houston Astros' Spring Training games, which kick off against the Washington Nationals on Feb. 24. The lead-up to the MLB season is always intense and before the madness starts, Bregman took to his Instagram Stories to share a cute clip of his wife, Reagan, and son, Knox.

The pair are playing with bubbles in the garden and Knox is understandably enchanted. Bregman didn't caption the clip, but perhaps nothing needed to be said here.

Bregman's IG Stories

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bregman's IG Stories

As has happened to us all when a bit too excited, Knox got somewhat turned around at the end of the clip and fell over.

Bregman's IG Stories

Alex Bregman played in Travis Scott's HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Travis Scott recently held the opening leg of his celebrity softball classic in Houston for the Cactus Jack Foundation, and Alex Bregman was one of the stars on display. The Cactus Jack Foundation helps provide access to educational and creative facilities for youngsters to see long-term life improvements.

While you'd be forgiven for thinking Bregman would have an advantage in softball, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud was the MVP at the game which was held at Minute Maid Park.

There were a host of celebrities on display and everyone had a good time for a good cause. Travis Scott thanked everybody involved on X:

"I must say Houston that was so much funnnnnnnn Thank you to ever body that came out took time out there busy day to come rock out at Minute Maid park. For a good game. That was Fing fun !!!!!!!!!"

Alex Bregman will now be focusing on the upcoming season with the Astros, a campaign where they harbor realistic ambitions of winning the World Series. Yes, the LA Dodgers are the favorites and the Atlanta Braves are crazy-strong, but the Astros are not far from being the best team in the league.

Up first is Spring Training and Houston will be looking to put in the work here and hope it pays off come Opening Day.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.