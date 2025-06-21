Astros vs. Angels: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 21, 2025

The Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday for the second of three games taking place at Angel Stadium over the weekend. Entering the game, Houston is top of the NL West with a 44-32 record, while the Angels are three spots below them in fourth, with a 36-39 record.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out on Saturday.

Astros vs Angels prediction

Taking the mound for Houston is lefty Brandon Walter, who has only pitched in three other games this season. In the little action he has featured in, Walter has looked good, boasting a 1.53 ERA and 19 total strikeouts.

Brandon Walter in action against the Minnesota Twins - Source: Getty

From an offensive standpoint, hitters number one and two - Jeremy Pena and Isaac Paredes, both come into this game after going yard in Friday's series opener. Along with them, the likes of Jose Altuve and Jake Meyers have also enjoyed plenty of success of late.

For the Angels, righty Jose Soriano makes his latest start. Soriano is currently pitching with a 4-5 record, along with a 3.54 ERA and 70 total strikeouts.

At the plate, the Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Jo Adell and Taylor Ward are the key players for the Halos.

Having secured a nail-biting win after extra innings on Friday, Houston should have enough quality to secure another victory and clinch the series in the process.

Prediction: Houston Astros 5, Los Angeles Angels 4

Odds

Money Line: Houston Astros +101, Los Angeles Angels -119

Run Line: Houston -1.5 (+165), Angels +1.5 (-222)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-143), Under 7.5 (+107)

Injury report

Astros injuries:

Chas McCormick: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Zach Dezenzo: 10-day IL (Hand)

Taylor Trammell: 10-day IL (Calf)

Jacob Melton: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Yordan Alvarez: 10-day IL (Hand)

Pedro Leon: 10-day IL (Knee)

Lance McCullers: 15-day IL (Foot)

Spencer Arrighetti: 60-day IL (Thumb)

Ronel Blanco: 60-day IL (Elbow)

J.P. France: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Cristian Javier: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Hayden Wesneski: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Luis Garcia: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Angels injuries:

Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (Knee)

Jorge Soler: 10-day IL (Back)

Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (Hand)

Robert Stephenson: 15-day IL (Bicep)

Anthony Rendón: 60-day IL (Hip)

Ben Joyce: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

Houston has been a much better team overall this season and should have enough quality to secure another hard-fought win in Anaheim.

Money Line: Houston Astros +101

Run Line: Angels +1.5 (-222)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-141)

