Astros vs Athletics: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 19, 2025

The Houston Astros lock horns with the Athletics on Thursday for the fourth and final game of the series at Sutter Health Park. At the moment, the Astros are flying high on top of the AL West with a 43-31 record, while the Athletics, currently 30-46, are bottom.

Let's take a look at the odds for this fixture and how the action might play out on the diamond.

Astros vs Athletics prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking the mound for Houston is lefty Colton Gordon, who has been decent so far this season. At the moment, Gordon is pitching with a 2-1 record, along with a 4.70 ERA and 30 total strikeouts.

Colton Gordon in action against the Minnesota Twins - Source: Getty

With the bat, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes and Jake Meyers have been enjoying plenty of success for the visitors off late.

Trending

For the Athletics, it is Jacob Lopez who makes his latest start. On paper, Lopez's stats are quite similar to his counterpart, barring his win/loss record. The 27-year-old is currently pitching with a 1-4 record, along with a 4.80 ERA and 40 total strikeouts.

At the plate, the likes of Jacob Wilson, Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker and Tyler Soderstrom have been doing most of the heavy lifting for the A's.

Having won two in a row after initially losing to the hosts in game one, the visitors should be able to register another hard-fought win, clinching the series in the process

Prediction: Houston Astros 6, Athletics 5

Odds

Money Line: Houston Astros -130, Athletics +111

Run Line: Houston -1.5 (+108), Athletics +1.5 (-143)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-141), Under 9.5 (+106)

Injury report

Houston injuries:

Chas McCormick: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Zach Dezenzo: 10-day IL (Hand)

Taylor Trammell: 10-day IL (Calf)

Jacob Melton: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Yordan Alvarez: 10-day IL (Hand)

Pedro Leon: 10-day IL (Knee)

Lance McCullers: 15-day IL (Foot)

Spencer Arrighetti: 60-day IL (Thumb)

Ronel Blanco: 60-day IL (Elbow)

J.P. France: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Cristian Javier: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Hayden Wesneski: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Luis Garcia: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Athletics injuries:

Seth Brown: 10-day IL (Elbow)

Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Shea Langeliers: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Gunnar Hoglund: 15-day IL (Hip)

Luis Medina: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jose Leclerc: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Ken Waldichuk: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Zack Gelof: 60-day IL (Hand)

Brady Basso: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

With the pitching matchup quite even in this one, Houston's superior offense should prove the difference between the two teams.

Money Line: Houston Astros -130

Run Line: Athletics +1.5 (-143)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-141)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More