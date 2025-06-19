Astros vs Athletics: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 19, 2025

The Houston Astros lock horns with the Athletics on Thursday for the fourth and final game of the series at Sutter Health Park. At the moment, the Astros are flying high on top of the AL West with a 43-31 record, while the Athletics, currently 30-46, are bottom.
Let's take a look at the odds for this fixture and how the action might play out on the diamond.
Astros vs Athletics prediction
Taking the mound for Houston is lefty Colton Gordon, who has been decent so far this season. At the moment, Gordon is pitching with a 2-1 record, along with a 4.70 ERA and 30 total strikeouts.
With the bat, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes and Jake Meyers have been enjoying plenty of success for the visitors off late.
For the Athletics, it is Jacob Lopez who makes his latest start. On paper, Lopez's stats are quite similar to his counterpart, barring his win/loss record. The 27-year-old is currently pitching with a 1-4 record, along with a 4.80 ERA and 40 total strikeouts.
At the plate, the likes of Jacob Wilson, Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker and Tyler Soderstrom have been doing most of the heavy lifting for the A's.
Having won two in a row after initially losing to the hosts in game one, the visitors should be able to register another hard-fought win, clinching the series in the process
Prediction: Houston Astros 6, Athletics 5
Odds
Money Line: Houston Astros -130, Athletics +111
Run Line: Houston -1.5 (+108), Athletics +1.5 (-143)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-141), Under 9.5 (+106)
Injury report
Houston injuries:
- Chas McCormick: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Zach Dezenzo: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Taylor Trammell: 10-day IL (Calf)
- Jacob Melton: 10-day IL (Ankle)
- Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Yordan Alvarez: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Pedro Leon: 10-day IL (Knee)
- Lance McCullers: 15-day IL (Foot)
- Spencer Arrighetti: 60-day IL (Thumb)
- Ronel Blanco: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- J.P. France: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Cristian Javier: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Hayden Wesneski: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Luis Garcia: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Athletics injuries:
- Seth Brown: 10-day IL (Elbow)
- Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Shea Langeliers: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Gunnar Hoglund: 15-day IL (Hip)
- Luis Medina: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Jose Leclerc: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Ken Waldichuk: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Zack Gelof: 60-day IL (Hand)
- Brady Basso: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
With the pitching matchup quite even in this one, Houston's superior offense should prove the difference between the two teams.
Money Line: Houston Astros -130
Run Line: Athletics +1.5 (-143)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-141)