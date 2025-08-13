Astros vs Red Sox: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 13, MLB 2025

The Houston Astros lock horns with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday for the final game of the series at Daikin Park. Coming into this fixture, Houston is tied for first place in the AL West with a 67-53 record, while Boston, currently 66-55, occupies second place in the AL East.
Let's take a look at the odds to get an idea of how the action might play out in Wednesday's series finale.
Astros vs Red Sox prediction
Taking the mound for the Astros is All-Star Hunter Brown, who has been excellent this season, boasting a 9-5 record, along with a 2.51 ERA and 160 strikeouts.
At the plate, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz and Christian Walker have been enjoying success of late for the hosts.
For Boston, veteran Walker Buehler takes the mound. Having made the move to Fenway Park in the offseason, Buehler has struggled with his new team (7-6 record, along with a 5.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts).
Offensively, the likes of Alex Bregman, Trevor Story, Jarren Duran and Roman Anthony are the key players for the visitors.
Coming into Wednesday's rubber game with a dominant 14-1 win in Tuesday's fixture, Boston should be able to carry on in the same vein and register another important win.
Prediction: Houston Astros 4, Boston Red Sox 5
Odds
Money Line: Houston Astros -167, Boston Red Sox +141
Run Line: Houston -1.5 (+113), Boston +1.5 (-139)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-130), Under 7.5 (+107)
Injury report
Astros injuries:
- Jake Meyers: 10-day IL (Calf)
- Lance McCullers: 15-day IL (Finger)
- Brandon Walter: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Josh Hader: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Ronel Blanco: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- J.P. France: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Zach Dezenzo: 60-day IL (Hand)
- Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (Oblique)
- Isaac Paredes: 60-day IL (Hamstring)
- Hayden Wesneski: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Yordan Alvarez: 60-day IL (Hand)
- Luis Garcia: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Pedro Leon: 60-day IL (Knee)
Red Sox injuries:
- Marcelo Mayer: 10-day IL (Wrist)
- Triston Casas: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Justin Slaten: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Josh Winckowski: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Luis Guerrero: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Kutter Crawford: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Patrick Sandoval: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Liam Hendriks: 60-day IL (Hip)
- Tanner Houck: 60-day IL (Flexor)
- Hunter Dobbins: 60-day IL (Acl)
Expert's picks
Houston has been a bit inconsistent of late, which has seen them drop in the AL West standings. On the other hand, Boston has been one of the hottest teams in the majors since the All-Star break.
The visitors' exciting offense, which dominated on Tuesday, should see the Red Sox over the line in Wednesday's fixture, helping them clinch the series in the process.
Money Line: Boston Red Sox +141
Run Line: Boston +1.5 (-139)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-130)