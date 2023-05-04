In a touching tribute to Daylight Savings Time, Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna seems to have turned back the clock and won't stop hitting dingers. Ozuna has been the weak link of the potent Braves offense thus far, but that has changed in the series against the Miami Marlins. His two homer performance was enough to surprise many fans; his 447-foot homer has them excited.

If Marcell Ozuna is able to play like he did in 2020, when he was a legitimate MVP candidate, the Braves will be nigh unstoppable. As the team's designated hitter, he has to be a consistent source of offense. With a batting average of .147 coming into this game, he has been far from it. Now, he is showing that he still has the ability to be that level of player, a feat many wrote off as impossible.

The Atlanta Braves didn't hesitate to post the video of Marcell Ozuna's deep home run on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Braves fans came into the season concerned about Marcell Ozuna, and those fears were quickly proven to be well founded. He simply wasn't performing at the level the team needed and expected him to. However, the Braves kept faith in him. That faith now seems to be paying off. Even the most ardent fans are now re-thinking their positions and are willing to give him another chance.

SeaBass @lolimabot2 @Braves we may need to issue an apology @Braves we may need to issue an apology

Blake Newsom @NewsomSportsATL @Braves I gotta say he’s back. Good for him took a minute @Braves I gotta say he’s back. Good for him took a minute

The expectations of the team are part of the reason his slump was so concerning to Atlanta Braves fans. Not only are they expected to compete with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in the division, they are supposed to be the best in the league. Being the top team in MLB means having virtually no weaknesses, which Ozuna has been.

Steve @lemondzz13 @Braves This man is dangerous behind the plate! On fire! @Braves This man is dangerous behind the plate! On fire! https://t.co/vDgCJEHF5w

Even if this hot streak from Ozuna doesn't continue much longer, he has certainly upped his trade value. The team could frame this stretch as what he is capable of, in the perfect situation. If the hot streak does carry on, however, there won't be much of an outcry to move him.

Marcell Ozuna has been dominant against the Miami Marlins, and it has Atlanta Braves fans shaken.

Can Marcell Ozuna be the everyday DH for the Atlanta Braves?

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals

If this question had been posed one week ago, the answer would be a resounding no. But now that he has proven there is some greatness left in his, it is harder to answer.

This situation has taught Braves fans not to jump to conclussions, and shown that Ozuna deserves more time to cement his role with the team.

Poll : 0 votes