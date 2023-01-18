Atlanta Braves: Projected Starting nine for the team in 2023

Slowly but surely, Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves have built one of the best rosters in baseball. The building process continued this offseason with the team as it acquired one of the top catchers in the game, Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics.

In a massive nine-player, three-team trade, the Braves landed the Gold Glove-winning catcher. As part of the deal, Atlanta sent Manny Pina, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas to the Oakland Athletics. They also shipped William Contreras and Justin Yeager to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Also in the deal, Milwaukee sent Esteury Ruiz to the A's, with Oakland sending Joel Payamps to the Brew Crew.

Jeffrey Adams @Jeffrey24160078 The Oakland A's finally traded catcher Sean Murphy. The Braves and Brewers did well in the three-way trade and it appears the A's did not.

Two weeks after acquiring the 28-year-old catcher, the Atlanta Braves committed long-term to the catcher, signing him to a six-year, $73 million extension. The extension follows a trend of Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, who has secured the core pieces of their roster until 2028.

Mike Monaghan @lifewithmikey52 For people freaking out about giving Mattias Samuelsson such a big deal after playing such few games, Go look at the Atlanta Braves philosophy of signing their guys young and buying out their arb eligible years. The Braves have 7/8 fielders locked up through at least 2028-2034 For people freaking out about giving Mattias Samuelsson such a big deal after playing such few games, Go look at the Atlanta Braves philosophy of signing their guys young and buying out their arb eligible years. The Braves have 7/8 fielders locked up through at least 2028-2034 https://t.co/AYiwoJEH7A

Heading into the 2023 campaign, the Atlanta Braves will enter the season with one of the strongest and most stable cores in Major League Baseball. The projected lineup for the 2023 season looks like this:

Position Player Age Catcher Sean Murphy 28 First Base Matt Olson 28 Second Base Ozzie Albies 26 Third Base Austin Riley 25 Shortstop Vaughan Grissom 22 Left Field Eddie Rosario 31 Center Field Michael Harris II 21 Right Field Ronald Acuna Jr. 25 Designated Hitter Travis D'Arnaud 33

The club will also feature the likes of Marcell Ozuna, Jordan Luplow and Orlando Arcia coming off the bench.

How do the Atlanta Braves stack up against the rest of their division heading into the new season?

Last season, the Braves won the National League East, narrowly surpassing their division rivals, the New York Mets. Now, heading into the new year, the Mets have loaded up on free-agent talents such as Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana in a push for their first World Series title since 1986.

Aside from the Mets, the 2022 World Series runner-up Philadelphia Phillies also landed several notable stars this offseason in the form of Trea Turner and Tajuan Walker.

Phillies Muse @Phillies_Muse Trea Turner could be the fastest Phillie of all-time… Trea Turner could be the fastest Phillie of all-time… https://t.co/WtVYyTxvBp

If the Braves hope to retain their division crown, it will be a difficult task, yet with their plethora of talent, it's something they can achieve.

