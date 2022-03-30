Atlanta Braves vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview- March 30th | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox face off in a Spring Training matchup at the Red Sox spring home, JetBlue Park at Fenway Park South, in Fort Myers, Florida. The two teams are getting ready for the start of the regular season, which is less 10 days away. Spring Training games are always unpredictable. What should fans expect from this matchup?

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a World Series title and are poised to defend it. The Boston Red Sox will open up the 2022 regular season with high expectations.The team overachieved a year ago and surprised many by making it all the way to the American League Championship Series.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox | MLB Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: JetBlue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers, Florida

JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Boston Red Sox Spring Training park.

Atlanta Braves Team Preview

The Braves enter the 2022 season with high expectations after winning the World Series. The Atlanta Braves have made some significant changes to their roster. This includes the key departures of Freddie Freeman and Jorge Soler to rival National League contenders.

While these losses will be significant, the Braves have also made some additions to counterbalance these roster losses. Most notably, the Atlanta Braves traded for star first baseman Matt Olson. The Braves also added long-time Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. The Braves are one of the favorites in the National League this year and will be one of the more exciting teams to watch.

Key Player: Ozzie Albies, 2B

Ozzie Albies is arguably the best second baseman in the game. His combination of speed and power makes him one of the most feared hitters in baseball. A season ago, Albies hit 30 home runs and 106 RBIs while also stealing 20 bases. Look for the star second baseman to make a big impact in tomorrow's game.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Many within the Braves organization will feel the loss of Freddie Freeman, but the team should still be one of the top contenders in the National League this season. Ronald Acuna Jr., who was unable to play the second half of the 2021 season due to an ACL injury, will return in 2022, though he will likely miss the first month of the season.

The Braves current projected lineup for Opening Day is below.

Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, OF Adam Duvall, OF Eddie Rosario, OF Dansby Swanson, SS Alex Dickerson, DH Travis d'Arnaud, C

CBS Sports MLB @CBSSportsMLB



cbssports.com/mlb/news/brave… Braves 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and three questions for new-look reigning champs Braves 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and three questions for new-look reigning champscbssports.com/mlb/news/brave…

"Braves 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and three questions for new-look reigning champs" - @ CBS Sports MLB

Boston Red Sox Team Preview

The Red Sox relied heavily on their lineup to win baseball games a year ago and will look to carry this strength over into 2022. While the lineup was among the best in baseball a year ago, the pitching staff was inconsistent at times and proved to be a factor in the playoffs against the Houston Astros.

Key Player: Xander Bogaerts, SS

Xander Bogaerts is the player to watch in tomorrow's game. Bogaerts is among the game's top shortstops and has tremendous power. Bogaerts has been one of the most consistent shortstops over the past five seasons. Look for Bogaerts to have a big game.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

The Red Sox's projected Opening Day lineup can be seen below.

Kike Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Trevor Story, 2B Alex Verdugo, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Christian Vazquez, C Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Do the Red Sox have the best lineup in the AL East? Do the Red Sox have the best lineup in the AL East? https://t.co/l6SdIaEWNP

"Do the Red Sox have the best lineup in the AL East?" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The Red Sox lineup once again looks to be among the best in baseball. The Red Sox are hoping that the addition of Trevor Story makes up for the losses of sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Hunter Renfroe. This offseason Schwarber signed with the Philadelphia Phillies and Renfroe with the Milwaukee Brewers. Both were key to the Boston Red Sox playoff run a season ago.

Moving Trevor Story over to second base and bringing back Jackie Bradley Jr., the Red Sox should improve defensively. While the loss of Schwarber and Renfroe may be costly, the Red Sox still have one of the best lineups in baseball behind stars J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers.

Braves vs. Red Sox Match Prediction

Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six

This will be a close matchup at Fenway South. Look for the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox to score plenty of runs in this game as both are among the best offenses. Spring Training games are hard to predict as many different players come in and out of the game. All that can be predicted is that this will be a very high scoring game and it will be exciting to watch.

Where to watch Braves vs. Red Sox

The game can be seen on MLB Network, MLB Extra Innings, and NESN Sports Network.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt