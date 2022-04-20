Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 20, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Tonight is the rubbermatch between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. LA took the first game of this series, and Atlanta took the second last night.

Yesterday, Max Fried pitched an absolute gem, with seven innings pitched, eight strikeouts, two hits, and no runs. Unfortunately, Dodger's ace, Walker Buehler, looked anything but sharp last night. Buehler gave up eight hits and three runs in five innings pitched.

The Braves are off to a rough start this season, but last night they looked like the World Champions that they are. Hopefully, Atlanta can build off of last night's successes.

This afternoon Charlie Morton will face off against Tony Gonsolin. Gonsolin has looked great so far this season. Conversely, Morton has not been pitching like a $20 million man, giving up seven runs in ten innings pitched.

"@maxfried last night" - @ braves

It's too early in the season to be concerned, but those numbers will need to come down if the Braves want a chance to repeat as World Series champions.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 19, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger's Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds

Moneyline Runline Over/Under Braves +110 +1.5 (-188) Over 8.5 (-115) Dodgers -130 -1.5 (+155) Under 8.5 -105)

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA David Price escapes a jam courtesy of this sliding Mookie catch! David Price escapes a jam courtesy of this sliding Mookie catch! https://t.co/k0VT3Vw65H

"David Price escapes a jam courtesy of this sliding Mookie catch!" - @ SportsNet LA

If the Braves bats are working, no pitcher's best stuff can slow them down.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Freddie Freeman hit a home run in his first at-bat this series, which has been his only hit this series. His 0-4 performance last night was disappointing, to say the least. However, that hit drought won't continue today.

Freedie Freeman Over .5 Hits (-230)

Freddie Freeman Over .5 RBIs (+195)

Charlie Morton and Tony Gonsolin are pitching today. Morton is still finding his way this season, coming off of a broken leg injury he sustained in Game 3 of the World Series. Tony Gonsolin has been an absolute stud! Gonsolin has only given up one run in his two starts. The Braves will look to jack up that number, but it likely won't happen in the first inning.

No Runs In The First Inning (-105)

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers Predictions

Atlanta does their best work off of fastball pitchers. If Charlie Morton can keep the runs to a minimum, Atlanta should win the series today.

Braves (+116) & Over 8.5 Runs (-118)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Today? Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt