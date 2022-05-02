Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - May 4th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Mets will face off against a division rival this week at home at Citi Field in Flushing Queens. Their opponent will be the World Series defending Atlanta Braves. The Mets currently sit atop the National League East with a record of 16-7. Meanwhile, the Braves are nursing a championship hangover with a fourth place record of 10-13.

It will be the first of six series the two teams are due to play this summer. The Mets are currently putting on a clinic and look primed to win the NL East for the first time since 2015.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 3, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Queens, New York

Atlanta Braves Preview

After barrelling their way to the World Series last season, the Braves appear to be struggling this season. The most notable change is the departure of star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who signed with the LA Dodgers after voicing discontent with the Braves management.

"That's Duvall, folks!" - @ Atlanta Braves

New names like Matt OIson have attempted to bridge the divide left by Freeman, but so far it does not seem to be enough. The Braves are also missing Ronald Acuna Jr. in the field. He was out for almost a year, but is back in the DH spot.

Starting on the mound for the Braves will be right-hander Ian Anderson.

Atlanta Braves Key Player - Ozzie Albies

Ozzie Albies, the athletic second baseman from Curacao, has been getting better each year. A member of the Braves since 2017, Albies is a two-time Silver Slugger and has been to the All-Star game twice.

Albies reached his first 100-RBI season last year when he drove in 106 runs for the Braves. Already this year, Albies has six homers and 11 RBIs. Anyone watching the Braves should keep an eye on him as he elevates his game further.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Ronald Acuna Jr, DH Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcel Ozuna, LF Ozzie Albies, 2B Adam Duvall, CF Travis Demeritte, RF William Contreras, C Dansby Swanson, SS

Pitcher: Ian Anderson

New York Mets Preview

The Mets have been on a roll. So far, the team has not lost a series as they sit comfortably on top of their division. The early success is cathartic for Mets fans who were promised success after New York financier Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020.

Central to the Mets' success thus far is the depth of their pitching staff. Tylor Megill, who is fourth in the rotation, has had a very strong season. He is currently 4-0 with an ERA of just 1.93. Megill will get the ball for the Mets in this game.

New York Mets Key Player - Dominic Smith

Amidst all of the big contracts in the Mets lineup, they seem to be getting one hitter at a great discount. Dominic Smith, a dependable 26-year-old outfielder and first baseman, is costing the team less than $4 million this year.

"@TheRealSmith2 doubles down the line" - @ New York Mets

Smith played his first full season in the MLB last year when he hit 11 home runs and 58 RBIs for the team. With an on-base percentage above .300 in every year since he started playing, he has earned himself a starting spot in the Mets lineup. As he is a free agent at the end of the year, watch out for Dominic Smith to be keen to prove that he is an integral part of this winning ball club.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

Brandon Nimmo, CF Francisco Lindor, SS Jeff McNeil, LF Pete Alonso, DH Eduardo Escobar, 3B Dominic Smith, 1B Starling Marte, RF Luis Guillorme, 2B Tomas Nido, C

Pitcher: Tylor Megill

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Predicition

Although the Braves have made strides and will no doubt be excited to have Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the lineup, the Mets appear to be too hot to handle at the moment. With Tylor Megill being undefeated this season, it is difficult to imagine a path to victory for the Braves. Our prediction: Mets. 5-1.

Where to watch The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets

Atlanta Braves

TV: Fox Sports South

Livestream: MLB.TV

New York Mets

TV: SNY TV

Livestream: MLB.TV

As always, a division rivalry being shown early in the season is fun for all. It will be interesting to see if the Braves can play spoiler to the Mets and begin an American League East ascension of their own.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt